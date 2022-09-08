The Edgewood Academy football team won its first game of the season in dominating fashion on Thursday night.
Edgewood Academy beat visiting Abbeville Christian, 40-0, in an AISA Class AA, Region 1 matchup. The Wildcats, now 1-2, pitched their first shutout since 2020 while they rushed for nearly 300 yards on the night.
They also grabbed three interceptions while holding the Generals to under 200 yards of total offense.
“We talked about being 0-2 and we had out backs against the walls,” head coach Chad Michael said. “You have to come out swinging and fighting and we did that. We had a really good game plan this week and we executed pretty well. We came out swinging and punching and really fought hard. We did our job. I’m super proud of the guys.”
Gabe LeMaster, one of the team’s best athletes, came out and started the scoring for the Wildcats. He scored on a 16-yard touchdown run with 4:28 left in the first quarter to put Edgewood up, 7-0.
Running back Bradley Boone then scored two touchdowns, a 5-yard run and a 79-yard catch, to put Edgewood up 20-0 before quarterback Austin Champion scored on a 1-yard touchdown to make it 26-0.
LeMaster wasn’t done however, and he scored on a 71-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes of the first half to put the team up and put the game away, 33-0,
LeMaster finished the game with 13 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped spark the offense as he grabbed two interceptions.
“Gabe is an explosive guy and we didn’t get him enough touches the first two games,” Michael said. “We wanted to make a change and put him at running back to get him more touches there. Boone is a great route runner and we can get him the ball a lot of different ways, and you saw that with his long touchdown catch. But we got our most explosive player involved with Gabe.”
Boone finished with only one carry on the night, but he led the team with three catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. Brody Whitt had three catches for 60 yards.
On defense, Parker Shaw led the team with tackles while Bryson Boone and Bradley Boone were right behind him.