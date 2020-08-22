After three quarters of play, Wetumpka was still within striking distance of Class 7A No. 10 Prattville but disaster stuck early and often in the final frame. The Lions scored three touchdowns in a nine-minute span and gained 181 yards of offense in the fourth quarter alone to pull away from Wetumpka at Cramton Bowl on Friday night, winning the rivalry game 40-10.
“I was very proud of the way we competed but I was disappointed in myself,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “I didn’t think I did a very good job tonight. I felt out of sync. Our guys are competitors and they get frustrated but I have to take responsibility for tonight because I’m the head coach.”
Wetumpka (0-1) struggled to complete any offensive drives in the first half but had some success to build off heading into the locker room. After being scoreless in the first half, Wetumpka’s offense came to life on its second drive of the third quarter.
Starting from its own 1-yard line, Wetumpka drove 92 yards but Prattville once again came up with a stop in its own territory, holding Wetumpka to a field goal attempt. Alex Londell put the 23-yard attempt through the uprights but Wetumpka still trailed by two touchdowns heading into the final quarter.
“Field position and turnovers was it,” Perry said. “There were a couple of times we put together drives but we were inconsistent. They kept us in bad field position and we didn’t have really good first down production like we wanted. We’re going to get better though.”
Wetumpka’s defense held its own for most of the night and was living off the same philosophy as Prattville of “bend, don’t break.” The Lions had to settle for field goals on three drives in the first three quarters.
Prattville (1-0) was held again on its first drive of the fourth quarter and brought its punt team out deep in its own territory. However, an illegal substitution penalty gave the Lions a first down and three plays later, they extended their lead to 24-3.
“We’re still trying to figure out who we are, especially offensively,” Perry said. “We’re still inexperienced. We’re going to get that with time, we just have to keep working. One game doesn’t make a season.”
The Lions also capitalized on two Wetumpka fumbles in the second half, turning the two turnovers into 10 points.
Wetumpka had four different players take snaps at quarterback Friday with Brandon Bowman listed as the official starter.
However, the offense turned to Robert Rose for most of the night, allowing Bowman to jump out to the wide receiver spot where he led the team with 43 yards on three receptions. Rose completed 8 of 16 pass attempts, throwing for 100 yards while rushing for 10.
“I thought once Rob got relaxed, he did a good job of running the offense,” Perry said. “This is his first time to start at the varsity level and he didn’t play too much last year. We knew there would be some butterflies but once he settled down, he made some good decisions and some good throws.”
Stone Minnifield was one of the other players to take a snap as Wetumpka lined the running back up in the wildcat formation on a few occasions. Minnifield scored the team’s lone touchdown from the formation and finished with 66 all-purpose yards on 17 touches.