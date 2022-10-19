Elmore county VB area champs

[Courtesy Photo/Brian Tannehill] The Elmore County volleyball team poses with the area championship trophy on Wednesday night. The Lady Panthers have won 13 straight area championships.

Elmore County is set to take on Faith Academy in the second round of the 6A South Regional at 3:30. The Panthers defeated Rehobeth in four sets in the first round. Faith Academy defeated Eufala. 

FIRST SET: Faith Academy takes it, 25-20

FA leads 13-8. Timeout ELCO. 

FA leads 17-10. 

FA leads 18-12.

FA leads 22-18.

Timeout Faith Academy. ELCO trails 22-18. 

24-20. 

SECOND SET: Elmore County takes it, 25-19

2-0 ELCO. 

4-2 ELCO. 

6-3 Panthers lead.

8-5. 

10-7. 

11-8.

Timeout Faith Academy, as Elmore County leads 12-8. 

15-11.

18-12.

20-14. 

24-15.

THIRD SET: Faith Academy takes it, 25-11

Faith Academy up 2-0. 

4-1 Faith Academy. 

8-3. 

10-5.

13-6 Faith Academy. 

15-6. 

17-8. 

18-10. 

20-11. 

23-11.

FOURTH SET- Faith Academy wins the game, 25-19. 

2-0 ELCO.

6-4 ELCO.

10-8.

11-11.

13-11 Faith Academy takes the lead. 

15-11 FA. Timeout ELCO. 

16-12. 

18-12 FA.

18-15.

20-17.

21-17.

21-19.

23-19. 

24-19.

Upon the conclusion of Elmore County's regional run, a recap of their tournament will follow. 