Elmore County is set to take on Faith Academy in the second round of the 6A South Regional at 3:30. The Panthers defeated Rehobeth in four sets in the first round. Faith Academy defeated Eufala.
FIRST SET: Faith Academy takes it, 25-20
FA leads 13-8. Timeout ELCO.
FA leads 17-10.
FA leads 18-12.
FA leads 22-18.
Timeout Faith Academy. ELCO trails 22-18.
24-20.
SECOND SET: Elmore County takes it, 25-19
2-0 ELCO.
4-2 ELCO.
6-3 Panthers lead.
8-5.
10-7.
11-8.
Timeout Faith Academy, as Elmore County leads 12-8.
15-11.
18-12.
20-14.
24-15.
THIRD SET: Faith Academy takes it, 25-11
Faith Academy up 2-0.
4-1 Faith Academy.
8-3.
10-5.
13-6 Faith Academy.
15-6.
17-8.
18-10.
20-11.
23-11.
FOURTH SET- Faith Academy wins the game, 25-19.
2-0 ELCO.
6-4 ELCO.
10-8.
11-11.
13-11 Faith Academy takes the lead.
15-11 FA. Timeout ELCO.
16-12.
18-12 FA.
18-15.
20-17.
21-17.
21-19.
23-19.
24-19.
Upon the conclusion of Elmore County's regional run, a recap of their tournament will follow.