Elmore County High School takes down Rehobeth in four sets. Elmore County will go on to face the winner of Faith Academy v. Eufala at 3:30.
FIRST SET: Rehobeth takes 25-16
ELCO keeping things tied up. 6-6 early.
9-7 Rehobeth after some quick points at the net.
Timeout ELCO. 10-7 Rehobeth.
Unforced errors catching up to ELCO. 15-9 Rehobeth.
19-10 Rehobeth. Spikes from the opposing team are hurting the Panthers early.
ELCO stops the run. 19-11 Rehobeth.
Elmore Country crawling back. 21-14.
SECOND SET: ELCO takes 25-13
ELCO jumps out to an early 2-0 lead.
Three straight volleys out of bounds and Rehobeth is up 3-2.
Make it 5-3 ELCO.
ELCO much stronger at the net this set. Panthers up 8-4.
10-6 ELCO.
Timeout Rehobeth. ELCO dominating, up 12-7.
14-7 ELCO out of the TO.
16-7.
Timeout Rehobeth. All Elmore County in the second set. 16-7 Panthers.
18-8.
20-10.
22-13 ELCO. Closing in on a second set victory.
THIRD SET: ELCO takes 27-25
Panthers strike first. 1-0.
ELCO up 6-2.
TO Rehobeth. ELCO up 7-2.
8-3 ELCO. Large Elmore County fanbase letting the smaller Rehobeth contingency hear it.
Full school affair by ELCO. Panthers with every last bit of momentum, up 11-4.
Two straight service errors for Rehobeth. Panthers still up 14-6.
There are about a dozen Rehobeth students in the stands cheering. There might be a dozen ELCO students in the first row of seating alone.
Small Rehobeth run. 17-12 ELCO.
TO Panthers. 17-13 ELCO leads.
ELCO back in the drivers seat, up 20-14.
21-17.
21-20.
23-21.
All tied at 23. TO ELCO. Kind of coming apart for the Panthers who have been in control all set.
24-23, ELCO.
24-24.
24-25, Rehobeth.
25-25.
26-25, ELCO.
FOURTH SET: ELCO takes 25-17
ELCO strikes first again. 1-0.
3-1.
6-1.
TO Rehobeth. ELCO in lead, 7-1.
8-4.
10-6.
13-6.
14-8. ELCO still firmly in the lead. Crowd starting to get excited.
16-11.
18-13.
TO Rehobeth. ELCO needs just six more points to advance. 19-13.
21-14.
23-14.
To check in on Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka:
Upon the conclusion of Elmore County's regional run, a recap of their tournament will follow.