Elmore county VB area champs

[Courtesy Photo/Brian Tannehill] The Elmore County volleyball team poses with the area championship trophy on Wednesday night. The Lady Panthers have won 13 straight area championships.

Elmore County High School takes down Rehobeth in four sets. Elmore County will go on to face the winner of Faith Academy v. Eufala at 3:30. 

FIRST SET: Rehobeth takes 25-16

ELCO keeping things tied up. 6-6 early.

9-7 Rehobeth after some quick points at the net.

Timeout ELCO. 10-7 Rehobeth. 

Unforced errors catching up to ELCO. 15-9 Rehobeth. 

19-10 Rehobeth. Spikes from the opposing team are hurting the Panthers early. 

ELCO stops the run. 19-11 Rehobeth.

Elmore Country crawling back. 21-14.

SECOND SET: ELCO takes 25-13

ELCO jumps out to an early 2-0 lead.

Three straight volleys out of bounds and Rehobeth is up 3-2.

Make it 5-3 ELCO. 

ELCO much stronger at the net this set. Panthers up 8-4. 

10-6 ELCO. 

Timeout Rehobeth. ELCO dominating, up 12-7.

14-7 ELCO out of the TO. 

16-7.

Timeout Rehobeth. All Elmore County in the second set. 16-7 Panthers.

18-8.

20-10. 

22-13 ELCO. Closing in on a second set victory. 

THIRD SET: ELCO takes 27-25

Panthers strike first. 1-0. 

ELCO up 6-2.

TO Rehobeth. ELCO up 7-2.

8-3 ELCO. Large Elmore County fanbase letting the smaller Rehobeth contingency hear it. 

Full school affair by ELCO. Panthers with every last bit of momentum, up 11-4.

Two straight service errors for Rehobeth. Panthers still up 14-6. 

There are about a dozen Rehobeth students in the stands cheering. There might be a dozen ELCO students in the first row of seating alone. 

Small Rehobeth run. 17-12 ELCO. 

TO Panthers. 17-13 ELCO leads. 

ELCO back in the drivers seat, up 20-14.

21-17.

21-20. 

23-21.

All tied at 23. TO ELCO. Kind of coming apart for the Panthers who have been in control all set. 

24-23, ELCO. 

24-24.

24-25, Rehobeth. 

25-25.

26-25, ELCO.

FOURTH SET: ELCO takes 25-17

ELCO strikes first again. 1-0. 

3-1. 

6-1.

TO Rehobeth. ELCO in lead, 7-1.

8-4.

10-6.

13-6. 

14-8. ELCO still firmly in the lead. Crowd starting to get excited. 

16-11. 

18-13. 

TO Rehobeth. ELCO needs just six more points to advance. 19-13. 

21-14.

23-14.

To check in on Stanhope Elmore and Wetumpka:

Upon the conclusion of Elmore County's regional run, a recap of their tournament will follow. 