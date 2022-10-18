Stanhope Elmore vball Area Tournament

A Stanhope Elmore volleyball player readies up to smack a ball over the net during a match against Carver in the 6A Region 5 Area Tournament. Oct. 13, 2022.

Stanhope Elmore High School is set to take on McAdory High School in the 6A South Regional at 2 p.m. The Mustangs (8-5) came in second in their Area Tournament. McAdory (24-15) won their Area Tournament last week. The winner of this match will face the winner of Spanish Fort v. Calera at 6:30. 

FIRST SET: McAdory wins the set 26-24

McAdory strikes first. 1-0. 

Scoreboard issue stalling play currently. 

2-2.

5-2 McAdory. 

Big spike by McAdory puts them up 7-3.

Rally by SE and the score is 8-6 McAdory. 

SE ties it at 8 apiece. 

SE is now up 11-10. 

Tied at 12. 

15 all. 

SE up 18-16. Playing really well at the net. Forcing a lot of balls back at McAdory that they cannot corral. 

TO McAdory. SE leads 19-16.

19 all. 

Stanhope takes a TO, down 20-19. 

Stanhope up 23-20, 4-0 run out of the timeout. 

McAdory ties it at 24.

SECOND SET: Stanhope wins 26-24.

McAdory leads 3-2. 

6-5 McAdory.

9-6 McAdory. 

11-9 McAdory. 

14-10. 

TO Stanhope. McAdory stringing together a good run, up 15-10. 

17-13. 

18-16. 

20-16 McAdory. 

20-19. Stanhope will not be put away. 

23-23.

24-23 Stanhope on top. TO McAdory. 

24-24. 

THIRD SET: McAdory takes it, 25-22

SE leads 5-1 early. 

Tied at 5. 

10-9 McAdory. 

14-11 McAdory. 

17-16 McAdory. 

19-17 McAdory. 

19-19.

23-22 McAdory. 

FOURTH SET: Stanhope takes it 25-20, forces a fifth set. 

6-3 McAdory. 

7-6 McAdory.

8-8.

10-10. 

Stanhope back on top 12-10. 

13-10. 

14-10.

16-11 Stanhope. SE trying to force a decisive fifth set.  

19-12.

22-17, Stanhope. 

23-20.

FIFTH SET: McAdory wins the game, 15-8.

4-4.

5-5.

6-6. 

8-7 McAdory.

10-7 McAdory. TO Stanhope. 

10-8 McAdory.

11-8 McAdory.

12-8.

13-8. TO Stanhope. 

14-8.

Upon the conclusion of Stanhope Elmore's regional run, a recap of their tournament will follow. 