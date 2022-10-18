Stanhope Elmore High School is set to take on McAdory High School in the 6A South Regional at 2 p.m. The Mustangs (8-5) came in second in their Area Tournament. McAdory (24-15) won their Area Tournament last week. The winner of this match will face the winner of Spanish Fort v. Calera at 6:30.
FIRST SET: McAdory wins the set 26-24
McAdory strikes first. 1-0.
Scoreboard issue stalling play currently.
2-2.
5-2 McAdory.
Big spike by McAdory puts them up 7-3.
Rally by SE and the score is 8-6 McAdory.
SE ties it at 8 apiece.
SE is now up 11-10.
Tied at 12.
15 all.
SE up 18-16. Playing really well at the net. Forcing a lot of balls back at McAdory that they cannot corral.
TO McAdory. SE leads 19-16.
19 all.
Stanhope takes a TO, down 20-19.
Stanhope up 23-20, 4-0 run out of the timeout.
McAdory ties it at 24.
SECOND SET: Stanhope wins 26-24.
McAdory leads 3-2.
6-5 McAdory.
9-6 McAdory.
11-9 McAdory.
14-10.
TO Stanhope. McAdory stringing together a good run, up 15-10.
17-13.
18-16.
20-16 McAdory.
20-19. Stanhope will not be put away.
23-23.
24-23 Stanhope on top. TO McAdory.
24-24.
THIRD SET: McAdory takes it, 25-22
SE leads 5-1 early.
Tied at 5.
10-9 McAdory.
14-11 McAdory.
17-16 McAdory.
19-17 McAdory.
19-19.
23-22 McAdory.
FOURTH SET: Stanhope takes it 25-20, forces a fifth set.
6-3 McAdory.
7-6 McAdory.
8-8.
10-10.
Stanhope back on top 12-10.
13-10.
14-10.
16-11 Stanhope. SE trying to force a decisive fifth set.
19-12.
22-17, Stanhope.
23-20.
FIFTH SET: McAdory wins the game, 15-8.
4-4.
5-5.
6-6.
8-7 McAdory.
10-7 McAdory. TO Stanhope.
10-8 McAdory.
11-8 McAdory.
12-8.
13-8. TO Stanhope.
14-8.
Upon the conclusion of Stanhope Elmore's regional run, a recap of their tournament will follow.