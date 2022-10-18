Wetumpka six-peat full team

The Wetumpka Indians' volleyball team poses with its sixth straight Area Tournament trophy. 

Wetumpka High School is set to take on Hueytown High School in the 6A South Regional at 2 p.m. The Indians (27-13) won their Area Tournament for the sixth year in a row last week. Hueytown (8-11) came in second in their Area Tournament. The winner of this game is set to take on the winner of Benjamin Russell v. Bayside Academy at 6:30. 

FIRST SET: Wetumpka takes 25-16

Wetumpka leads 8-2 early. 

9-6 Wetumpka. 

9-8 Wetumpka. 

All tied at 9. 

Tied at 10. 

13 all. 

16-16. 

18-16 Wetumpka lead. Hueytown with a TO. 

seven straight points by Wetumpka will close out the set.

SECOND SET: Wetumpka wins 25-10

Wetumpka on top 2-0 early.

5-0.

8-0. Timeout Hueytown. 

11-1. 

Wetumpka leads 21-6.

THIRD SET: Wetumpka wins the game, 25-17

3-0 Hueytown. 

4-4. 

6-4 Wetumpka. 

8-8.

13-10 Wetumpka. 

16-10 Wetumpka. 

19-12 Wetumpka. 

20-15. 

Upon the conclusion of Wetumpka's regional run, a recap of their tournament will follow. 