Wetumpka High School is set to take on Hueytown High School in the 6A South Regional at 2 p.m. The Indians (27-13) won their Area Tournament for the sixth year in a row last week. Hueytown (8-11) came in second in their Area Tournament. The winner of this game is set to take on the winner of Benjamin Russell v. Bayside Academy at 6:30.
FIRST SET: Wetumpka takes 25-16
Wetumpka leads 8-2 early.
9-6 Wetumpka.
9-8 Wetumpka.
All tied at 9.
Tied at 10.
13 all.
16-16.
18-16 Wetumpka lead. Hueytown with a TO.
seven straight points by Wetumpka will close out the set.
SECOND SET: Wetumpka wins 25-10
Wetumpka on top 2-0 early.
5-0.
8-0. Timeout Hueytown.
11-1.
Wetumpka leads 21-6.
THIRD SET: Wetumpka wins the game, 25-17
3-0 Hueytown.
4-4.
6-4 Wetumpka.
8-8.
13-10 Wetumpka.
16-10 Wetumpka.
19-12 Wetumpka.
20-15.
Upon the conclusion of Wetumpka's regional run, a recap of their tournament will follow.