Wetumpka six-peat full team

The Wetumpka Indians' volleyball team poses with its sixth straight Area Tournament trophy. 

Wetumpka is set to take on Bayside Academy in the second round of the 6A South Regional tournament. Bayside defeated Hueytown in the first round in a three set sweep. Bayside swept Benjamin Russell in three sets as well. 

FIRST SET: Bayside takes it, 25-14

Wetumpka strikes first, 1-0. 

2-1. 

3-2, Wetumpka still in the lead. 

4-4. 

5-4, Bayside takes the lead. 

7-4, Bayside. 

Wetumpka timeout, Bayside leads 9-4. 

9-6. 

11-6, Bayside. 

13-7, Bayside. BA is taking advantage of Wetumpka's open space. 

16-10, ace by Wetumpka. 

TO Wetumpka, 18-10 lead for Bayside. 

20-10. 

22-11. 

23-14. 

SECOND SET: Bayside takes it, 25-20

Bayside strikes first, 1-0. 

3-0 Bayside. 

4-0.

6-0. 

8-1. 

Big spike by Wetumpka, 8-2. 

9-4. 

Errors killing Wetumpka in the second. Bayside leads 12-4. 

Two straight aces and Wetumpka has momentum, 12-7.

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

13-10, Wetumpka hanging in there. Forced a Bayside TO. 

14-11. 

Wetumpka ties it at 14. 

Bayside timeout. 

Wetumpka leads it 15-14. 

15-15. 

16-15 Bayside. 

19-15, Bayside. 

20-15. 

TO Wetumpka. 21-16. 

23-16.

24-20. 

THIRD SET: Bayside wins the game, 25-6

1-1. 

2-2. 

3-3.

5-3 Bayside. 

7-4 Bayside. 

TO Wetumpka, 9-4 lead for Bayside. 

11-4. 

12-5.

14-5. 

17-5.

TO Wetumpka.

19-5. 

21-6.

23-6. 