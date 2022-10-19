Wetumpka is set to take on Bayside Academy in the second round of the 6A South Regional tournament. Bayside defeated Hueytown in the first round in a three set sweep. Bayside swept Benjamin Russell in three sets as well.
FIRST SET: Bayside takes it, 25-14
Wetumpka strikes first, 1-0.
2-1.
3-2, Wetumpka still in the lead.
4-4.
5-4, Bayside takes the lead.
7-4, Bayside.
Wetumpka timeout, Bayside leads 9-4.
9-6.
11-6, Bayside.
13-7, Bayside. BA is taking advantage of Wetumpka's open space.
16-10, ace by Wetumpka.
TO Wetumpka, 18-10 lead for Bayside.
20-10.
22-11.
23-14.
SECOND SET: Bayside takes it, 25-20
Bayside strikes first, 1-0.
3-0 Bayside.
4-0.
6-0.
8-1.
Big spike by Wetumpka, 8-2.
9-4.
Errors killing Wetumpka in the second. Bayside leads 12-4.
Two straight aces and Wetumpka has momentum, 12-7.
13-10, Wetumpka hanging in there. Forced a Bayside TO.
14-11.
Wetumpka ties it at 14.
Bayside timeout.
Wetumpka leads it 15-14.
15-15.
16-15 Bayside.
19-15, Bayside.
20-15.
TO Wetumpka. 21-16.
23-16.
24-20.
THIRD SET: Bayside wins the game, 25-6
1-1.
2-2.
3-3.
5-3 Bayside.
7-4 Bayside.
TO Wetumpka, 9-4 lead for Bayside.
11-4.
12-5.
14-5.
17-5.
TO Wetumpka.
19-5.
21-6.
23-6.