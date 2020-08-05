The Alabama Sports Writers Association released its preseason poll this week, less than three weeks before the first games of the season. Five reigning state champions were ranked first in their respective classifications while several local schools saw their names on more than a few ballots.

Stanhope Elmore has higher expectations for itself this season and the ASWA agreed, giving the Mustangs their first votes in a preseason poll since 2005. Stanhope Elmore sits outside of the top 10 after receiving 15 points but it was on eight of 24 ballots and was ranked as high as No. 7.

“Preseason rankings are pretty much a testament to last year’s team,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “They got us back on people’s radar. We are a relevant team again. It is flattering to even get brought up in the conversation. This is something this year’s team wants to do. We want to be a contender every year.”

The Mustangs are the only team in Class 6A Region 3 to receive any votes and Bradford knows the other teams on the schedule will be looking to knock them off whether they are in the top 10 or not.

“Everything is motivation,” Bradford said. “That is something we have talked about because of the little bit of success we have had. We don’t think we’re the top people yet but that’s where we want to be. Everybody is going to be gunning for us because we did have a good year last year. We have to go back out and re-establish everything.”

Wetumpka, one of those teams gunning for the Mustangs, did not see its name on the preseason rankings list for the first time since 2016. Coach Tim Perry said he will also get to use that as a motivator for his players entering the season.

“We want to use it as a motivator but not as a put down,” Perry said. “We don’t want them thinking we’re blaming them in anyway. But we also want to use it as a pride thing. Those preseason rankings are nice and we have enjoyed being there before but realistically you still have to play. All of that is going to be settled on the field.”

Edgewood has appeared in a preseason poll for the first time since 2016 as coach Chad Michael enters his first year with the Wildcats with some high expectations. Edgewood currently sits at No. 9 in AISA and was ranked as high as No. 3 on two separate ballots but Michael said there is more work to be done on the field.

“Preseason rankings are what they are,” Michael said. “They don’t hold a lot of weight. It’s great for our kids because it shows what they did the last couple of years but it’s not something we talk about a lot.”

Tallassee got its first preseason votes since 2018 and sits just outside of the top 10 in Class 5A after appearing on nine ballots, including being ranked as high as No. 5. Coach Mike Battles is hoping to see his team get back in the postseason this year but he’s not ready to buy too much into a preseason poll.

“We’ll find out on Aug. 20,” Battles said. “There’s still a lot of unknowns. We want to take every day at a time then we’ll get out there and see how good we are.”

The Tigers will likely get their chance to appear in the top 10 again if they can grab a victory in their season opener against Class 3A No. 9 Reeltown. The Rebels finished as the state runner up in Class 2A and despite losing a bulk of their production and moving up a classification, voters still pegged them as a contender for this season.

“What it does do is gives our kids and our program the attention it deserves,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “It is good to see because of how hard the kids have worked and it speaks to the mark the kids left last season. To get that attention after losing that many key components and moving up, it’s a little bit of extra motivation for the guys. Although, that’s not where we want to finish; we’re striving to be at the very top at the end of the year.”

With both teams appearing in the poll, there may be a little extra motivation when the two teams meet on the field for the first time in two decades but both coaches said there will be no extra motivation needed.

“I don’t think it can get any bigger than it already is,” Battles said.