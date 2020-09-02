Just one week into the fall sports season, it was starting to feel a little bit like October as local athletic programs turned to honor their seniors for all the hard work they have put into the program over the years. While that usually means players are hitting their home fields or courts for the final time in a regular season setting, this year had a different feel to it.
“We actually had a football mom that posed the idea to (Holtville athletic director) Jason (Franklin),” Holtville volleyball coach Alison Franklin said. “He brought home that idea and I thought that was crazy at first. But when you got to think about it, it was so sad to see the spring sports not get that chance. I posed it to our seniors and they said they wanted to do it.”
Holtville’s volleyball team has a group of nine seniors, the biggest senior class since Franklin took over the program. The Bulldogs recognized all nine of them and their families prior to last Tuesday’s season opener against Tallassee.
Despite there still being more home games on the schedule, there is plenty of doubt and uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the season due to COVID-19. Without knowing for sure when the final home game was going to be, the Bulldogs wanted to make sure to get this night in and it was just as emotional as ever for the players.
“We were scared we wouldn’t get the one at the end,” Holtville senior Gabby Bull said. “It was a very easy decision and it wasn’t even really a discussion… I did cry. As long as I have been here, they have been my one and only group of friends. We have all stuck together since then so it was emotional.”
Holtville’s football team followed suit Friday night prior to its game against West Blocton. The Bulldogs got to recognize their seniors before grabbing a 30-12 victory at Boykin-Chapman Field.
Wetumpka also had its seniors and their families line up on the football field before its first home game of the season. Wetumpka football coach and athletic director Tim Perry said the team tried to make it as normal of a Senior Night experience as possible.
“We hope to get the entire season in but with the uncertainty of everything, we wanted to make sure we honored the seniors and their families by going ahead and doing that recognition now,” Perry said. “We wanted to do that at the first opportunity… To do it this early, it maybe had a little bit different feel to it but the main thing was to make sure we didn’t lose an opportunity to honor these guys. We didn’t want them to miss out.”
Six months ago, Wetumpka likely expected the players in the Class of 2021 to be the first to experience a Senior Night at the new stadium but with delays in the construction, those players got to experience their recognition at Hohenberg Field, a possibly more-fitting setting after their careers.
“I think it is,” Perry said. “All these guys have played their entire football career from the seventh grade and even some in the youth league at Hohenberg Stadium. To be able to honor them there, I’m sure it was special to them and their parents.”
Edgewood’s volleyball program held its Senior Night events before Monday’s game against Glenwood. The Wildcats honored five seniors who are chasing after their fourth consecutive trip to the state championship and third state title in their high school careers.
“We wanted to get the chance to honor these seniors because every chance we get to play is a blessing at this point,” Edgewood coach David DeLozier said.
The Wildcats are also holding a senior recognition for their football players before the first home game of the season against Banks on Friday night.