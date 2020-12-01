Stanhope Elmore finally hit the mats to start wrestling season last week as the team traveled across the county to compete in the annual Tallassee Duals. The Mustangs matched up with Saint James and Tallassee, splitting results in their first two matches of the year.
The night started against Saint James and the Mustangs struggled to get any momentum going as it saw its first three wrestlers get pinned. Saint James added two major decisions to extend the lead just enough and Stanhope Elmore could not quite recover, losing 44-34.
Connor Russo got the first victory of the season for the Mustangs, grabbing a pin against Brooks Bachelor in the 160-pound bout. Gabe Taunton added a 13-5 major decision win at 170 while Caleb Foster added his first of two pins in the heavyweight division to finish off the match.
The Mustangs rebounded as a team before their competition against the hosts. The Tigers jumped out to a lead through the lower weight divisions but Stanhope Elmore battled back in the final four bouts to defeat Tallassee, 46-36.
Jordyn Johnson got the match started with a pin at 152 before Russo and Taunton added a pair of pins to get the Mustangs out to an early lead. However, Tallassee responded with six pins over the next seven bouts to jump in front.
Jared Cherry Daniel swung the momentum back in Stanhope Elmore’s favor with a pin at 126. After a forfeit at 132, the Mustangs pushed back into the lead with a pin by Jeremy Lawrence at 138 and Ethan McCord earned a 14-6 decision win over Tallassee’s Christian McCary to seal the deal in the final bout.
Edgewood takes one game in road trip
Edgewood did not waste any time to get back into action after the Thanksgiving break as it traveled to Lee-Scott on Monday night. The Wildcats split the results with the boys team getting its first win of the season.
Edgewood’s boys (1-1) were led by a strong outing from Austin Champion on its way to a 51-45 victory over the Warriors.
Champion racked up a game-high 24 points to go along with six rebounds. Carson Peevy added 11 points and 7 rebounds in the win.
The girls team (2-1) suffered a defeat for a first time this season but it did not go down without a fight.
After falling behind by double digits in the first quarter, the Wildcats turned things up a notch to storm into the lead at halftime. However, Edgewood’s offense sputtered in the second half, allowing the Warriors to come away with a 45-42 victory.
Emma Weldon was the bright spot of the night for the Wildcats as she knocked down six shots from beyond the arc and led all players with 19 points, including all nine of Edgewood’s points in the fourth quarter. Lindsey Brown added 14 points including a pair of 3-pointers of her own.