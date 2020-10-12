Cross country runners from around the state braved the rain and the mud during Saturday’s Helena Invitational. Wetumpka, Holtville and Stanhope Elmore all had athletes compete in the 5K races.
In the varsity boys division, Wetumpka had five runners with an average time of 19 minutes to help it secure a ninth-place finish in the team standings.
Gavan Baxley led the way with a time of 18:27.31 to finish 42nd overall out of 152 competitors. Cameron Mann finished less than three seconds behind his teammate to take 43rd.
Wetumpka’s Matthew McGehee came four seconds shy of his personal best but finished 59th with a time just under 19 minutes. Collin Hardin and Jonathan Lattman rounded out the team’s total points earned.
Stanhope Elmore also competed in the event, being led by senior Keegan Rafferty with a time of 19:13.50 to finish 63rd. Tajairus Brown (20:29.70) was the only other Mustang to finish in the top 100 as Stanhope Elmore finished 15th as a team.
Holtville was right behind the Mustangs, finishing 16th with an average time 25:19. Sam Spangler led the way for the Bulldogs, finishing 94th overall after running the race in 20:29.14.
In the girls competition, Holtville’s Bella Rhodes led the way for all county runners by finishing 48th out of 117 athletes. Rhodes crossed the finish line at 24:14.87 while teammate Ellie Nixon took 87th with a time of 26:00.03.
Stanhope Elmore’s Joanie Patton led the Mustangs with a time of 24:37.53 to finish 69th overall.