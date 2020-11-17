Schools from all over the state converged on Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Danville for the 2020 AHSAA Cross Country State Championships. Three different local schools were represented at the event with each one having some standout individual performances.
The Wetumpka boys team had the highest team finish for local schools, finishing 11th among 23 competing teams in Class 6A. Wetumpka put together an average time of 18:09 and had four athletes finish in the top 100 in a field of 247 total runners.
Cameron Mann led the way for Wetumpka, finishing 26th overall with a new personal best time of 17:17.54. Jack Walden did not finish too far behind his teammate, securing a top-50 spot at No. 41 with a time of 17:35.13.
Gavan Baxley finished the race at 18:10.49 to take 77th overall. Christian VanErmen set a new personal best with a time of 18:43.54 while Matthew McGehee wrapped up the team scoring, finishing 126th overall.
Stanhope Elmore was also represented in the race, qualifying just enough athletes to qualify for the team competition. Keegan Rafferty led the way, finishing 94th in 6A with a time of 18:33.15. The Mustangs finished 23rd in the team standings.
In the 6A girls meet, Wetumpka also qualified as a team and finished 20th out of 37 competing schools. Parker Page finished with the best time on the team, crossing the finish line at 22:12.55.
Stanhope Elmore’s Joanie Patton also competed in the girls state meet, finishing 121st overall with a time of 23:29.46.
Holtville had a duo of runners compete in the Class 5A girls competition. Bella Rhodes finished just a few seconds off her personal best as she crossed the finish line at 22:12.19 to take 26th overall among 144 total runners. Teammate Ellie Nixon finished 61st with a time of 24:05.22.