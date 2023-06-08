A few of the area’s best softball players picked up statewide honors on Thursday morning.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association released their annual softball All-State teams, and schools from Elmore County were well represented.
Overall, eleven players from the county were selected by sports writers across the state.
In Class 6A, Wetumpka led the way with four total players. Junior Mya Holt, senior Ashlynn Campbell, and sophomore Lily Davenport were all named first team while junior Ella Watson was named honorable mention.
Holt, named first team as a pitcher, was also named Class 6A’s Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. The Troy commit had a 37-4 record with a 0.74 earned run average and 223 strikeouts. At the plate, she hit .512 with 20 home runs and 96 RBIs.
Campbell, named first team infielder, hit .534 with 102 hits, six doubles, three triples, two home runs, 48 RBIs, 90 runs, 28 walks, 78 stolen bases and only five strikeouts. She led the state in runs, hits and stolen bases.
Davenport was named to the first team as a designated hitter, and finished her sophomore year with a .425 batting average with nine home runs, 15 doubles, and 58 RBIs.
Watson finished her junior year with a 15-2 record on the mound with a 1.42 ERA and hit .370 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs. She was listed as a utility player.
Stanhope Elmore’s Jada McLeod was also named honorable mention at designated hitter after finishing her junior year with a .426 batting average, 11 home runs, 15 doubles, 46 RBIs, and 40 runs scored.
In Class 5A, Holtville sophomore Bailea Boone was the only county player to be named to the first team. She was listed as an outfielder, and shined this year as Holtville’s leadoff hitter. She had a county-best .560 averaged with 54 runs scored and 47 stolen bases.
Tallassee’s Brooke Royster (utility) and Elmore County’s Ashtyn Pannell (designated hitter) were listed on the second team. Royster had a 2.22 ERA in the circle this season and hit .430 with 25 extra base hits and 58 RBIs.
Pannell helped lead Elmore County to a 3rd place finish in Class 5A with a .381 average with 19 doubles, eight triples, 12 home runs, and 65 RBIs.
Holtville’s Taylor Price was named honorable mention as a pitcher. She finished the year with an 18-3 record in the circle and a 2.37 ERA.
Two of Edgewood Academy’s stars were selected in AISA. Junior catcher Lindsey Brown was listed on first team, while senior infielder Jaylyn Strength was listed on second team.
Brown had a team-high .441 average with 30 extra base hits, 66 runs, and 47 stolen bases.
Strength hit .300 this season with 12 extra base hits, 21 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.