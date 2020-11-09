Cross country teams around the state began the postseason last week as sectional meets took place and several athletes from local schools put together performances to keep their seasons going just a little bit longer.
Wetumpka’s boys team finished first at the 6A Section 2 meet in Auburn as it had seven runners finish inside the top 10. Jack Walden led the way, finishing second overall with a time of 17:58.30.
Cameron Mann wasn’t too far behind, crossing the fine line at 18:41.10 to take fourth, while Gavan Baxley also finished just under 19 minutes at sixth overall. Matthew McGehee and Jonathan Lattman wrapped up the team’s final spots to help Wetumpka earn first in the team standings.
Stanhope Elmore’s boys team also qualified as a team, finishing third. Keegan Rafferty led the Mustangs with a fifth-place finish after finishing the race with a time of 18:51.10. Tajairus Brown finished just outside the top 10 with a time of 20:21.50.
In the girls meet, Parker Page finished third overall to help Wetumpka claim second place and secure a team spot at the state meet. Teammates Haley Bethea and Kayley Key both grabbed top-10 finishes to help the team finish with an average time of 25:14.
Stanhope Elmore finished third in the team standings behind Joanie Patton’s performance, who finished fifth overall with a time of 23:58.50.
In the 5A Section 3 meet, Holtville’s Bella Rhodes ran a time of 22:43.07 to finish fourth overall, a high enough placing to qualify for the state meet as an individual. Ellie Nixon also qualified for state, finishing eighth with a time of 24:01.20.