The annual Blue-Grey All-American Bowl was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 13 and Elmore County was well represented. Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore each had a pair of players compete for the Grey team, helping it to a 27-20 victory as all four players made a big impact on the game.
“We’re competitors during the season but once the season is over with and they are together in a format like that, we are all rooting for each other,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “Elmore County was represented very well in that game. It was fun to watch everybody.”
Wetumpka’s Tyquan Rawls did not waste much time before getting his hands on the ball. While he starred as the quarterback for Wetumpka over the last two seasons, Rawls spent the all-star game as a defensive back, where he recorded an early interception to set up the first points to give Grey a 3-0 lead.
“It felt really good,” Rawls said. “I jumped in front of a slant and ran back about 15 yards but I slipped. I should have had two more too.”
Blue took the lead with a touchdown on its next drive but Grey turned to Stanhope Elmore’s Conner Bradford as it looked to regain momentum. After a takeaway, Grey gave Bradford the ball on a reverse from the Blue 40-yard line and he took advantage of his only touch, running 31 yards with the help of a block from Wetumpka’s Jaleel Johnson to set the offense up with first-and-goal.
“I actually worked on the outside throughout the week so I never practiced that play,” Bradford said. “Coach put me in the slot to start and they called the reverse so I made the most of it. Jaleel gave me a really good block on the outside.”
Two plays later, Johnson got some more of the spotlight as he caught a 7-yard touchdown pass on third down to give Grey the lead for good.
“It was a thrill for us,” Perry said. “As soon as Ty had an interception, we’re all texting each other and the same thing as soon as Jaleel scored. It made us all just very proud.”
Stanhope’s Jeremy Thompson got in on the action late in the first half as he intercepted a tipped pass and ran it back 23 yards before a shoestring tackle brought him down, setting up a field goal for Grey. On Blue’s final possession of the half, Thompson jumped a screen pass for a big tackle for a loss which led to a blocked punt and touchdown, giving Grey a 20-7 lead.
“It’s always good to see how they compete against the best of the best,” Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford said, “not just to see them compete but to have them be some of the better players out there. That was great to see on that stage.”
For the players, one of the most unique aspects was getting to play on an NFL field. Playing against other all-stars and getting on a stage in front of college coaches was not too different from other experiences but being in a stadium that holds 71,000 people was an experience in itself.
“It was huge,” Conner Bradford said. “It’s not every day you get to play in something that massive. And it was really cool to play against great players from all over the country and not just from your state.”
All four players were hoping to get some extra attention as the recruiting process starts to come to an end. Rawls, who currently has 15 Division I offers, believes it was worth it because he got to showcase his skills as a defensive back rather than a quarterback.
“I think that game helped a lot,” Rawls said. “I didn’t play defense as much throughout the season and that’s where I want to play in college so I think that helped.”