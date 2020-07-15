The annual Alabama Baseball Coaches Association showcase at Troy was delayed a bit this summer but players still got to hit the field last week to show off their skills. Several players from Elmore County accepted their invitations and competed with some of the top talent from around the state.
“It was a great experience,” Wetumpka infielder Kyle Morrison said. “The campus was so nice and Troy showed us a lot of respect. The coaches were great to us. Everybody could play down there and it was really competitive. That’s what I really liked the most. You got to compete against the best.”
At the start of the week, more than 130 players were separated into 10 teams for the event. Rosters were split between the North and the South and each team got to compete in three games against teams made up of players from the other side of the state.
Morrison was one of six Wetumpka players at the showcase and one of four in the upperclassmen event, including Jackson Ray, Dawson Fuller and Garritt Terrell.
“It was great because we all got to represent our city and in our school,” Morrison said. “We got to hang out in our off time. It was a lot of fun.”
Morrison’s teammates Ty Brooks and Jaxon Shineflew participated in the first event for rising freshmen and sophomores and Brooks delivered one of the biggest highlights of the week for county players. The left-handed batter laced a hit down the left field line and it got past the outfielder, allowing Brooks to come all the way in to score for an inside-the-park home run.
“It was an 0-2 count so I was ready for the off speed and I was expecting the curveball,” Brook said. “It was away from me so I just took it to that side of the field. When I saw it get past the outfielder, I was going to run until I got the stop sign. I wasn’t trying to do too much but it was pretty special. I really enjoyed it.”
Elmore County’s Sean Darnell also delivered an inside-the-park home run during his game in the upperclassmen showcase Thursday. He was one of five players representing the Panthers over the course of the week.
Cole Downey was a part of that group, getting to play plenty of infield and taking some time on the mound for his team. The duo was also joined by Nassin Bryan, Jabari Murphy and Brandon White.
“It’s a really good experience to get to go out there,” Downey said. “It’s a competitive nature and a little different from just a regular game. Overall, it was a lot of fun and it helped a lot just getting to throw a baseball again and play with some different guys. You were learning something new every day.”
Tallassee was represented at the event as well, sending Jacob Dantro and Jacob Abbott Ingram to the senior event. The two players did not get to compete on the same team together but that did not take away from the experience.
“It was fun,” Ingram said. “I got to meet new people and become friends with people all over the state. And I got to play against some really good players.”
Ingram had some time on the mound and got a rare plate appearance, hitting a leadoff double for his team in the final game. Even if getting in the batter’s box is not a big part of his future on the diamond, Ingram is still focused on taking some of the things he learned at the showcase back home to Tallassee.
“One thing I can take into next season is seeing how quickly my team bonded,” Ingram said. “By halfway through the first game, it’s like we had played together four or five years. I could take that and become closer with guys back home. I need to become a leader and I can help us bond with each other more for this season.”
All the players echoed that sentiment, looking to take something back to help themselves and the rest of their teammates on and off the field.
“The coaches really taught me a lot, not just about being a baseball player but also how to handle my business off the field,” Morrison said. “Going into next season, I’ll have those tools they taught me.”