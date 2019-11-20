No matter what happened last season, both Stanhope Elmore basketball teams knew they would have to find a way to replace large senior classes before the 2019-20 seasons. After seeing those seniors be the key to success, it became clear the challenge was not going to be easy.
The Stanhope girls team advanced to sub-regionals after a big year from Alisson Evans, who earned the Elmore County Player of the Year honors. The Mustangs may not find the same post presence without Evans or classmate Gabi Taylor who helped out in the post.
“Losing them is going to be very tough for us,” Stanhope girls coach Kelvin Stokes said. “Hopefully we can figure out a way to replace that production. We are staying positive though. We return eight of our 10 girls and we have mostly juniors and seniors which I have never had. We’re excited to see what we can do.”
It is easy for Stokes to stay positive when he looks down his roster to see several familiar names who have been playing on varsity for multiple seasons.
Brooke Burkett returns to start at guard after averaging 11 points and eight assists to earn all-county honors as a sophomore.
Stokes said he expects to see Burkett to take on some of the point guard duties again but he wants to see her play off the ball to get more action as the top scorer.
“We want to see her run as the off guard so she can create from the wing for us,” Stokes said. “She can really score and I think that’s the best place for her to do that. Of course, when the game is on the line, she will have the ball in her hands more. She’s groomed for a breakout year.”
Jayden Thomas, who is listed a 6-foot-1, returns after a year off and Hardy said he expects her to be a force in the paint to make up for some of the lost production.Seniors Kaleiah Hollis and Tamia Young are also expected to take on starting roles this year.
The team’s lone underclassman is Kelbi Johnson who saw plenty of playing time last season. Hardy said Johnson will likely rotate between being a starter and coming off the bench depending on the matchup but he expects her to continue to get big minutes as a sophomore.
“Being the youngest girl on the squad, she really holds her own,” Stokes said. “She’s a gem to have. Her IQ is very high and that’s why she played so much as a freshman. We expect big things from her.”
Stanhope boys coach Terry Hardy has a few more question marks. After falling just short in the sub-regionals, the Mustangs saw three of their starters graduate and the other two transfer. Now SEHS has just one returning player, Cedric Hall, and it will have to get contributions from a lot of new faces.
“It’s been a struggle,” Hardy said. “Most of this is a brand, brand new team. We’re trying to put in the system with new players and only half of the team is there because of football. It’s going to take a lot of work but we’re ready for it.”
Hall is expected to start at shooting guard but Hardy said his bigger role will be to help the new players adjust to the system more quickly.
“He didn’t play too much last year but he has been working all offseason and I think he knows it’s kind of his time to shine now,” Hardy said. “He’s back with a lot more confidence. He’s the one I can count on in every practice right now.”
Wetumpka transfer Jaden Tillman is expected to be the starting point guard while Dylon William will get one of the starting jobs on the wing. Daniel Jamerson also transferred in and Hardy said he is expecting Jamerson to play a big role for the Mustangs on both ends.
Stanhope currently has only nine players on its roster and the Mustangs could be looking at depth issues early in the season. Hardy said that is just part of the job and the team is still staying positive with the start of the season on the horizon.
“We just have to learn what these kids can do together and they have to learn what I expect from them,” Hardy said. “We still have the same goals we always have. My motto is to build every year. You want to be playing your best basketball in February so that’s what we’re going to work on.”
Stanhope Elmore’s first game was originally scheduled for Tuesday against Marbury. However, the Mustangs are working on rescheduling all three games next week until after Thanksgiving. The official start date is still up in the air, according to Hardy.