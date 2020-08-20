Class Region: 6A Region 3
Coach: Tim Perry, ninth season, 59-37 overall
Last year: 6-6, 3-2 in 6A, Region 3; lost to Spanish Fort in second round
Class Distribution: 19 seniors, 26 juniors, 27 sophomores, 35 freshmen
Stadiums: Hohenberg Field and Wetumpka Sports Complex
Stadium Location: 401 W Osceola St., Wetumpka, AL 36092; 250 Coosa River Parkway, Wetumpka, AL 36092
For the first time since 2016, Wetumpka is entering August off the radar in Class 6A, receiving no votes in the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Wetumpka will be taking on a different role than it is used to and coach Tim Perry is hoping it can serve as some extra motivation for his team.
“We want to use it as a motivator but not as a putdown,” Perry said. “We don’t want them thinking we’re blaming them in anyway. But we also want to use it as a pride thing. Those preseason rankings are nice and we have enjoyed being there before but realistically you still have to play. All of that is going to be settled on the field.”
Within the program, expectations are just as high as ever. Wetumpka expects to be in the hunt for the region title again and it is not letting the oddity of this offseason slow it down.
“We want to keep normal as possible,” Perry said. “We don’t want to adjust our expectations because of what everyone has had to deal with. When the lights come on and the scoreboard is on, it’s all real so we want to approach it as we always do.”
While Wetumpka may not have the star power it has seen in previous years, the team has more experience across the board and it starts on the defensive side of the ball.
Last year’s defense certainly ran into troubles and allowed 29.9 points per game, its highest margin since Perry’s first season in 2012. With eight starters returning, the coaching staff believes those struggles can serve as motivation with this year’s unit.
“They were young and inexperienced but they are competitors and have a lot of pride,” Perry said. “That has fueled them to work hard in the offseason. They are looking forward to this opportunity to show a year of experience has made a difference. They are anxious to get out there and prove to everyone they can play at a higher level.”
The front seven is going to have several familiar faces on it with captain Myles Ross leading the way at defensive end. Steven Nolen and Antonio Jordan were key to last year’s rotation on the line and return to take the starting roles at defensive tackle. Amarius Roberts, PJ Merkerson and Jarret Rhodes will add some depth at defensive end.
Wetumpka has a ton of experience coming back at linebacker starting with Lamarius Jackson, who started all 12 games at middle linebacker. He is expected to move to a role on the edge with Austin Turner and Dylan Price filling in the other starting spots while Justin Crumbaugh and Lakirklon Leonard will fill out the rotation.
“We have a ton of confidence in that group,” Perry said. “Experience is a valuable thing. It takes time to get it but once you have it, you play more confidently. The game slows down for them.”
Avery Thomas returns to lead the secondary as the top cornerback with Sean Mitchell and Amarion Hampton set to take reps on the other side. Tre Seabon is back to start at safety alongside Jalen Johnson who has made the switch from wide receiver.
Wetumpka has a different story for its offense as it will be facing a few challenges with the lack of experience. The team only has four starters returning as it has to find a replacement for nearly all of its production.
“From an offensive skill standpoint, even though we have some older guys, they are starting for the first time,” Perry said. “We have to figure out what we do well and what skill sets we have. We’re still in the development stage of that. Once we are able to do that, they still can be (explosive).”
The only returning skill player is Brandon Bowman who spent most of his time at wide receiver last season. His skill set was used in a variety of ways, recording at least one touchdown passing, rushing and receiving.
Now, Bowman is in contention for the starting quarterback job with Robert Rose and Nathan Rogers. All three players have gotten practice reps with the first team and Wetumpka could move into the season with packages to use all three.
“We’ve all been very impressed with their work ethic,” Perry said. “They each bring a different skill set to the position and each has their own individual strengths. All three of those guys are doing a great job.”
If Bowman moves to quarterback, Wetumpka will have to replace its entire starting core at wide receiver. Rudarius Anthony has the most experience of the bunch and will move into a starting role alongside Jackson Ray who is moving from the defensive side of the ball. Jamari Young, Derrick Smith and Tavarese Murphy are also expected to get time on the outside.
After losing 1,000-yard rushers in each of the last two seasons, Stone Minnifield is expected to take a bulk of the carries from the backfield, moving from wide receiver.
“We wanted to put him in position to play both but as we got closer to the season, we have given him more reps at running back,” Perry said. “We like his size and explosiveness.”
He will be joined by senior Jaedyn Peterson and freshman Michael Dillard, who are both expected to be staples in the rotation.
Most of Wetumpka’s experience on offense comes at the line of scrimmage where it returns three starters. Left tackle Colby Golson and center Ben Barker will be in their third years starting together while Abe Preston returns to start at right guard.
“Having that much experience coming back on the offensive line, that takes some pressure off some of the skill guys,” Perry said. “That will factor into our gameplans early in the year.”
Nathan Waters and Jaice Sims are competing for the starting job at left guard with newcomer Jacobie Jenkins set to start at right tackle. Jerrold Lovejoy and Colton Brady will be the top reserves.