Elmore County made quick work of Marbury on Friday night.
The Panthers scored five touchdowns in the first 14 minutes of the game en route to a 56-28 win over Marbury in the season opener.
“We took advantage of some early opportunities they gave us with some turnovers,” head coach Kyle Caldwell said. “Our guys executed really well in the first half. It wasn’t perfect by any means, and there’s stuff we can work on in all three phases of the game. But we’re excited. It’s not easy to win a football game.”
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s CJ Wilkes celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the season for the Panthers.
PHOTOS: Elmore County routs Marbury in season opener
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s CJ Wilkes celebrates after scoring the first touchdown of the season for the Panthers.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County quarterback Ryals McNeely runs the football against Marbury.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Ryals McNeely attempts to pass the ball against Marbury.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Jabari Murphy runs the football against Marbury.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Brandon White (5) sacks Marbury quarterback James Fowler.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Cade Everson scored two touchdowns against Marbury.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Chris Holt (9) and Braxton Robertson (24) tackle a Marbury player.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Ryals McNeely passes the ball in his first start at quarterback.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Ryals McNeely runs the football.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Parker Hobbs (22) takes the handoff from Elmore County quarterback Ryals McNeely.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Ryals McNeely scored three touchdowns against Marbury.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Jabari Murphy catches his first of two touchdowns on the night.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Parker Hobbs (22) carries the ball against Marbury.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Tate McNeely kicks off against Marbury.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Ryals McNeely (10) passes the ball to Hayes Fulmer (4).
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County coach Kyle Caldwell.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald CJ Wilkes (2) carries the ball against Marbury.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Cade Everson scored two touchdowns in his Elmore County debut.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Ryals McNeely (10) celebrates with teammated Trevor Brown (55) after McNeely’s first touchdown.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Jabari Murphy carries the ball.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Jabari Murphy (8) catches a pass over a Marbury defender for a touchdown. Murphy had three touchdowns on Friday night.
Dalton Middleton / The Herald Elmore County’s Jackson Mann sacks Marbury’s James Fowler for a big loss.
Three of Elmore County’s first five touchdowns came after Marbury turnovers. The Panthers (1-0) received the opening kickoff and drove right down the field and scored on a 6-yard touchdown run by CJ Wilkes, then the defense took over.
Braxton Robertson recovered a fumble, and Cade Everson punched in a 5-yard touchdown run.
Brandon White then forced a fumble on a sack, and quarterback Ryals McNeely scored the Panthers’ third touchdown in the span of two minutes.
After forcing a punt, McNeely connected with Jabari Murphy on an 8-yard touchdown pass, and then White struck again on the defense.
The senior defensive end picked up a fumble and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to give Elmore County a 35-0 lead in the first half.
The Panthers added two interceptions in the second half by Donovan Aldridge and Masen Goggins.
“I thought our defense played extremely well,” Caldwell said. “We had a lot of guys flying around with hands in the air in passing lanes, and hands on receivers with no free access. They gave us a lot of opportunities and I thought our pressure was constant throughout the game.”
Murphy struck two more times in the first half, once on a 39-yard touchdown run out of the backfield and another on a 55-yard touchdown catch where the three-star receiver caught the ball over three defenders and out-ran the entire defense to the end zone.
Elmore County led, 49-16, at halftime and the varsity only played one drive in the third quarter. Everson capped off the starters’ final drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.
The three-headed monster of Murphy, Wilkes and Everson scored six touchdowns on the night.
“They can be so good for us,” Caldwell said. “I know Jabari had a really good night and Cade, we tried to get the ball a couple of times in the passing game, but we adjusted and got him some touches in the run game. With as good as the run game looked, teams are going to have to stop that and that should leave Murphy and Everson open going forward.”
McNeely was making his first start as the Panthers quarterback. The senior ended the night with three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.
Both of his passing touchdowns went to Murphy.
“There’s a lot of improvement there, but I’m proud he kept playing the next play and didn’t let the negative plays affect him,” Caldwell said. He’s grown in the position since the summer and he’s going to be really good for us all year. I’m proud of him for his first game. He did pretty good tonight.”
Elmore County will play its home opener next Friday night against Autaugaville.