It took over a quarter for Marbury to establish itself as the top Bulldog in Friday night’s rivalry matchup against Holtville, but once Marbury got on the board there was little doubt as they went on to a 35-12 win at home.
“We didn’t play real good at all,” said Holtville head coach Jason Franklin. “They took it to us tonight and they were more physical than we were, so you know, that’s the takeaway.”
Franklin said the team battled injuries and the flu bug in the run-up to the game, but said “that’s part of it.”
“You got to learn how to deal with adversity,” Franklin said.
Neither team could find much ground all throughout the first quarter. Before Marbury connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0, the two teams had combined for only 30 yards.
That first touchdown sparked Marbury, however, as they followed their first touchdown with a massive 51-yard run to set up a short touchdown with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Down 14-0, Holtville found a spark with a methodical 73-yard touchdown drive, mostly relying on the legs of senior running back Shawn Brackett and quarterback Keiland Baker. Baker punched in the score with a five-yard scamper. A personal foul after the play moved the extra point attempt 15 yards back, resulting in Holtville remaining down 14-6.
With only 1:32 left in the half, Marbury once again broke off a huge 56-yard run, setting up a seven-yard touchdown with just seconds left in the half.
Things didn’t get any better for Holtville in the second half as Marbury drove down the field on its second drive and put another touchdown on the board.
A failed onside kick by Marbury gave Holtville its best starting field position of the night, but it was immediately squandered as Baker threw an interception. However, a bad snap for Marbury almost resulted in a safety, and Holtville forced a punt to escape mostly unscathed.
But on the ensuing drive, Baker threw another interception, and this time, Marbury capped a drive with a 38-yard touchdown to bring the score to 35-6 with 8:08 remaining in the game.
Baker led Holtville back down the field one more time before the end of the game to close the gap a bit, but it was too little too late. Baker accounted for almost all of Holtville’s offense on the night, running for 161 yards and passing for 41 yards. The rest of the offense added just 55 yards.