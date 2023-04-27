The Wetumpka boys soccer team is headed to the second round.
Wetumpka beat visiting Pike Road, 4-2, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 6A soccer playoffs. The Indians (16-4-0) were sparked by sophomore Angel Martinez’s hat trick.
Wetumpka led, 2-0, through sixty minutes, but Pike Road was able to score back-to-back goals to tie the game. But the Indians took the lead back on a Martinez penalty kick and Austin Holley added his lone goal as time expired to send Wetumpka to the next round.
Wetumpka will now host Montgomery Academy in the second round next week. The time and date has yet to be determined.
“Tonight shows the character of our guys to come back and win like that,” head coach Stephen Horn said. “We pride ourselves on not losing halves. We won the first half 2-0, then were losing the second half. But we came back and put two more goals on them late and that was impressive.”
Martinez started the scoring 10 minutes into the game. Following a short delay due to the lights shutting off in the stadium, Martinez found the back of the net on a breakaway goal.
Both teams were held scoreless for nearly the next 30 minutes, but Martinez broke away again and scored his second goal, assisted by Holley, with a minute left in the first half.
After Pike Road tied the game 2-2, the teams were trading shots with 10 minutes left in the game. On a long pass, Wetumpka was fouled just inside the box and was awarded a free kick.
Brody Worrell normally takes the penalty kicks, but was injured earlier in the game. So Martinez stepped up and gave the Indians the lead with eight minutes left.
“He gave us everything he normally does,” Horn said of Martinez. “He leads the team in scoring and that’s for a reason. He’s the most clinical finisher on our team. He was everywhere tonight.”
Pike Road pulled its goalie up to help push the offense down the field in the closing minutes, and Holley scored the game’s final goal after beating the keeper in a 1-on-1 race back to the goal with the ball at his feet.
GIRLS: Pike Road 3, Wetumpka 0
Following a successful season, the Lady Indians saw their season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs. Wetumpka was unable to score a goal in the game while Pike Road took a 1-0 lead into the second half.
The Indians tried to keep the deficit at one goal, but a shot deflected off the Wetumpka goalkeeper directly into another Pike Road player and the Patriots went up 2-0 midway throughout the second half.
Wetumpka finished the 2023 season with a 9-7-3 overall record and won its area championship for the second-consecutive season.