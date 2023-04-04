Stanhope Elmore infielder Jada McLeod has been a consistent force at the plate all season, but she picked it up a notch last week.
McLeod, mainly a third baseman and shortstop, had a stellar week hitting. In three games against Elmore County, Carver and Prattville Christian, she finished 8-of-13 at the plate with three home runs, one triple, seven RBIs and 18 total bases.
For her play, she has been named the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“Jada has been consistently hitting all year,” Stanhope coach Keith Jones said. “Some weeks have been better than others and this last week was definitely her best so far. She’s hitting .477 on the year and definitely turning it on here in the second half of the season. She’s starting to be a little more aggressive early in the count and it’s working to her favor. She’s bringing a lot to the team with timely big hits and great defense.”
Her biggest home run of the week came in the first game the Mustangs played. Stanhope Elmore hosted county foe Elmore County on Tuesday, and McLeod delivered in the biggest moment.
McLeod already had two hits then stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out and her team trailing by one run. On a 1-1 pitch, she deposited a grand slam straight over the center field wall to give Stanhope its final lead of the game.
Up 8-5, Stanhope held the Panthers from making a comeback in the seventh and earned a massive non-area win.
“The grand slam was a huge hit in a close ballgame against a very talented pitcher,” Jones said. “We were down by one in the bottom of the sixth and for Jada to be in that moment and deliver that hit was huge for her and our girls. It was definitely a confidence booster to beat a very good Elmore County team.”
Her second and third home runs of the week came the very next night. The Mustangs traveled to Montgomery Carver for an area matchup and blew out the host Wolverines, 25-1.
In that matchup, McLeod went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, a triple and three RBIs. She totaled 11 bases in the matchup, five more than the next closest player.
McLeod then wrapped up her week with a 2-for-4 day in a loss to Prattville Christian.