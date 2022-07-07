The Millbrook youth baseball league is sending two teams to the USSSA World Series next week in Gulfport, Miss.
Millbrook’s 9U youth baseball team and its 12U baseball team each won the state championship in their respective age group and division, and both teams have earned invites to participate in the World Series.
The World Series is currently slated for July 13-17 in Gulfport.
The 9U team, coached by Christopher Jackson, went 9-0 in its regional tournament and swept through the state championship. The team features 10 players, and their names are Cameron Smith, Karson Wilson, Caden Southerland, Christopher Jackson, Christian Lewis, Trevon Spencer, Chandler Young, Cedrick Lewis, Shawn Compton, and Carter Taylor.
They are coached by Jackson, Chris Southerland, Anton Young and Jeremy Averett.
“These kids had a big turnaround,” Jackson said. “We practiced almost every single day to get ready for the regionals and then we went undefeated in regionals. Then we went undefeated in the state tournament. I think it was the first time since 2001 that a Millbrook team has won the regional and state tournaments and went undefeated.”
Millbrook’s 9U team wasn’t just scraping by teams. The Mustangs were running past teams in every single game. For example, Millbrook beat Pell City, 12-4, then followed up that win with a 23-2 win over HAL.
A few games later, they beat Huff City by eight runs, then won another game by seven runs.
“It feels good seeing them score that many runs,” Jackson said. “They did very well. The best thing is that they were hitting the ball. We were originally a travel ball team, and in travel ball, you can lead off and steal bases. You can’t do that until the ball hits the catcher’s mitt in city ball. So that was a big change. But that change made us become better hitters. Every game we played, we batted around two times. They were really good.”
With an invite to the World Series comes traveling expenses. Jackson and his 9U team have tried a few different ways of raising funds to help the team.
They initially started with a GoFundMe, which can be found at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-millbrook-mustangs-go-to-world-series.
The GoFundMe didn’t pick up the traction or donations that Jackson had hoped, so the team started doing a calendar fundraiser, where donators pick a day of the month and donate the amount of money they selected.
But Jackson also wants to teach his kids how to work for their money, so he has set up the kids to stop at four-way stops in Millbrook to try and collect donations.
“On Friday, the kids will be on Coosada Parkway trying to raise money, and Saturday we are going to Hillbrook and doing a car wash to raise money. Like I told the boys, it’s better to work for the money. They’ll appreciate it more and helps when people see you work for the money. I’m also trying to show them the value of a sponsor and let them see that it doesn’t have to be a big donation. A $10 donation or just $1 adds up in the long run.”