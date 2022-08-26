For the second week in a row, the Stanhope Elmore football team came up just short on Friday night.
Eufaula beat Stanhope Elmore, 22-14, in a non-area matchup on the road. The Mustangs (0-2) have now lost both of their first two games by one possession and led in both games.
The game was tied, 0-0, at the end of the first quarter, but Stanhope Elmore took a 7-0 lead with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.
That lead didn’t hold, however, as things quickly unraveled for the visiting Mustangs. After a muffed punt led to a safety for Eufaula, the Tigers quickly took back the lead following the punt.
Down 7-2, Eufaula quarterback Copeland Cotton rolled out to his left and found a wide-open receiver racing down the left sideline for a touchdown. The two-point conversion gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead and they never looked back.
Stanhope then followed the Eufaula touchdown with a fumble, and the Tigers extended their lead.
Just a minute after his first touchdown, Cotton scrambled for a long touchdown and Eufaula led, 16-7, at halftime. The Tigers scored all sixteen of their points of the second quarter in a minute and a half.
Stanhope Elmore was able to score another touchdown in the second half to cut the lead to 16-14, but Eufaula scored a late touchdown to put the game away.
With two minutes left, Cotton ran another quarterback keeper, this time from 5-yards-out, to give the Tigers an eight-point lead. Cotton scored all three touchdowns for Eufuala.
Stanhope, like it did in the Week 1 loss, had a chance to drive down the field and tie the game, but fell just short and was not able to complete the comeback attempt.
The Mustangs begin area play next week at home against Russell County. The game will serve as Stanhope Elmore’s homecoming game.