Moms of the Elmore County football team got a taste of what their sons feel every Friday night.
In a special “Mom’s practice” held by the Panthers on Sunday, moms of the football team were able to learn the fundamentals of football before learning how to put on shoulder pads and a helmet.
Most importantly, though, the moms were then able to put on pads and line up across the room from their sons. With their sons holding a blocking pad, the moms then sprinted across the room and tackled their sons into a pile of pads on the floor.
“I loved every second of this,” Felicia Brown said. “I would do this again and again and again. We need to do this every week. I learned a lot of stuff about football that I didn’t know. I love the sport and I learned a lot about it today.”
Brown, who is the mother of senior offensive lineman Trevor Brown, had the full outfit going when she tackled her son. After putting on shoulder pads, she put on a shirt over the pads that said “Senior Mom Class of 2024” on it. She had orange face paint that she spread under her eyes, and was the second mom to line up to tackle her son.
She was ecstatic and had been looking forward to that moment for a while.
“All week,” Brown said. “All week, all week, all week. I’ve been excited for this practice.”
As nearly 30 moms took to the practice field and tackled their sons, one mom got her money’s worth.
Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tracy Payton, the mom of freshman running back Tyler Payton, actually tackled her son three times on Sunday night. Before she went up the first time, Tyler asked her to tackle him as hard as she could.
Unhappy with the first time he was tackled, he asked her to go again. After the second, he waited until the end and wanted to be the last person tackled. When she took off running her final time, she delivered one of the biggest hits of the night.
“It was so great,” Payton said. “I had to learn for the first time we went. It was like a trial run. The first time it was a trial, the second time I learned and the third time I blew him away. He just begged for it too.”
Head coach Kyle Caldwell didn’t just let his players have the fun. For the first time since his semi-pro football days after college, he was tackled by his wife as all the players and parents cheered for her to deliver a massive hit.
The players tried to dog-pile on Caldwell, but he was smart enough to sense it coming and was able to get out of the way before anyone landed on him.
As the tackling stole the show of the practice, it wasn’t just hitting and having fun. Caldwell sat all of the moms down in the Panthers’ locker room and taught the fundamentals of the game.
Moms learned how long the field is, what jersey numbers each position is allowed to wear, what the jobs of specific positions are and more.
“We got a lot of really good feedback about moms being excited for this,” Caldwell said. “We wanted to teach them the rules and how equipment works and a big thing that a lot of moms didn’t understand was how heavy the equipment is. They all seemed to have a great time and I’m glad they were able to spend some family time together too.”