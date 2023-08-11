The Elmore County football team is giving its moms a chance to learn the sport.
ECHS is hosting a Mom’s Clinic for the first time; it’ll be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Burt-Haynie Field.
ECHS coach Kyle Caldwell initially got the idea from Montgomery Catholic coach Kirk Johnson, and he quickly liked the concept. During the one-hour clinic, the Panther moms will get acquainted with the sport and learn about the rules, plays, strategy and equipment in the process.
“Coach Johnson said his moms really enjoy it and have a great time,” Caldwell said. “We thought we would do something fun for our moms and let them have a small experience of what football is like.”
The moms that attend the clinic will have the chance to learn a lot. They will learn how to put on pads and helmets, and they will be able to wear them around. After that, Caldwell said they will show the moms some drills and show them what an actual Elmore County football practice looks like.
It’ll be a shortened version of practice, but they’ll get a glimpse of the experience. Each mom will learn a simplified version of all the positions and we’ll learn how to play their kid’s positions.
Caldwell isn’t sure if he’s going to let there be any contact, but said there’s a possibility he’ll let the moms tackle their sons.
“We haven’t decided on all the details yet, but I’m sure they’ll enjoy that if we let them tackle their sons,” Caldwell said. “Either way, it’s going to be a fun night and a new experience for both the moms and their sons.”