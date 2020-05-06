The Montgomery Quarterback Club announced it has canceled its 2020 season. The board of directors took this action after reviewing a number of factors, many of which deal with the potential loss of money to provide the weekly award dinners for local high school football players.
In a statement released Monday, the club cited the inability to hold its annual May fundraiser and the possible reduction in corporate sponsorships due to the status of the economy as factors in its decision.
The release also mentioned the difficulty already encountered in getting speakers scheduled for the fall, the uncertainty around the fall football season and the concerns of members regarding social distancing at club meetings.
The Quarterback Club has been meeting during the fall since 1941. Its main mission is to support high school football in the River Region. The club is exploring ways to continue its Players of the Week awards this fall without holding its regular meetings.
Board members are hopeful the Club can reorganize in early 2021 and come back stronger than ever for the 2021 season.