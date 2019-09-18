When Wetumpka traveled to Benjamin Russell for its first best-of-five match, middle hitter Morgan Causey knew a challenge awaited her in the gym. The Wildcats had already shown off their strong front line in a three-set thriller against the Indians earlier so Causey and her teammates were looking for revenge.
Benjamin Russell came out firing and swept Wetumpka despite a strong outing from Causey. She led all players with six blocks and added three kills but it was not enough to escape with a victory.
Wetumpka had to make a quick turnaround to face off against other county teams at Saturday’s Stanhope Elmore Invitational. The Indians once again got off to a sluggish start, losing both games in pool play but Causey was leading the charge on the court and as the vocal leader on the bench to keep the team’s energy up.
“That really helps the other girls’ confidence out there,” Wetumpka coach DeAnna Smith said. “We rely on our captains to lead and make everyone else believe.”
Despite being the No. 3 seed out of pool play, Wetumpka and Causey came out firing in bracket play. Causey three kills and two blocks in a straight-set victory over Marbury to get the team into the semifinals for a rematch against Elmore County.
“Harder losses are always going to motivate you more to win the next game,” Causey said. “When we were in pool play and went 0-2, we came back with an edge and knew we had to play better.”
The Indians looked to their heavy hitters and they delivered. Causey combined with Ryleigh Hamm and Yennifer Gomez for 16 kills. Causey also added two blocks.
“That just builds the belief the girls need,” Smith said. “They know if they make a really good pass or do their jobs, those girls are going to bring it home for us. So it’s good to have them up there.”
Wetumpka breezed past the Panthers to move into the championship match against area rival Stanhope Elmore. Causey saved her best performance for last by stuffing the stat sheet and being the team’s vocal leader. Every bit of it was needed as Wetumpka just held off the Mustangs, winning 25-15, 20-25, 16-14.
“Even through the whole day, the energy on the court is just amazing,” Causey said. “When your teammates want to win and everyone wants to win, you have that bond with each other. Especially in tight games like that, the energy is really important.”
Causey added two more kills to finish with 12 for the tournament but her biggest impact came on defense where she recorded five blocks, including three in the final set.
“Obviously my height helps; I know I’m pretty tall,” Causey said. “But it’s about the timing and having my teammates encourage me. I know they depend on me as a captain.”