PHOTOS: Wetumpka boys basketball vs Stanhope Elmore
Wetumpka vs Stanhope Elmore
The Wetumpka Indians play the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs in basketball at Wetumpka Sportsplex in Millbrook on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. [Jake Arthur/ Tallapoosa Publishers]
When the Stanhope Elmore boys basketball team needed a bucket on Saturday night, Nick Morgan delivered. And delivered. And delivered.
The senior guard scored a team-high 21 points as the Stanhope Elmore beat Wetumpka, 82-66, in an AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 matchup. The Mustangs are now 2-2 in area play and clinched the No. 2 seed in the area tournament.
Wetumpka (1-3) will be the No. 3 seed. Benjamin Russell has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the tournament and will host.
Morgan scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half as Stanhope pushed a 10-point halftime lead into as much as a 22-point lead in the fourth quarter. He scored four points in both the first and second quarters, then eight in the third and capped his night off with five in the fourth.
“Nick is an exception athlete, but once again this is due to his teammates,” Stanhope coach David Cochran said. “They’re making the extra pass and driving to the basket and getting two guys on them and kicking it out. Nick was the hot one tonight, but it wasn’t just him. It was Dillon Barnes and Sami Kochi. It was all of them. They did a great job of executing the game plan.”
Kochi, a junior guard who comes off the bench, sparked possibly the biggest run of the night for Stanhope Elmore. The Mustangs were leading, 14-10, at the end of the first quarter when Kochi subbed in for the first time.
He instantly hit back-to-back layups to push Stanhope’s lead out to eight points, then added two more layups and a free throw late in the second quarter to help the Mustangs push their lead out to as much as 13 to end the first half.
Wetumpka, however, hit four free throws down the stretch to keep the deficit at only 10 points, 36-26, at halftime.
Kochi scored nine of his 13 points in the second quarter and was the leading scorer at the half.
“He gives us so much effort and intensity,” Cochran said of Kochi. “He is out motor. He is a guy who brings so much energy and so much intensity that it carries over when he steps out on the court. He showed what he can do tonight. He did a great job of giving us a little spark off the bench.”
Behind Morgan’s eight-point third quarter, Stanhope was able to push its lead out to 20 points as time was winding down. Stanhope then subbed all five starters out for the final two minutes of the third, and Wetumpka took advantage.
Sparked by Nate Rogers 7 in just over a minute, Wetumpka cut the lead from 20 points to eight points, but Pat Williams hit a buzzer-beating layup for Stanhope to make the lead 57-47 going into the fourth quarter.
A 6-0 Stanhope run started the fourth quarter, and the Mustangs never let the lead get back under 13 points the rest of the way as they cruised to a 82-62 victory. It is the third Stanhope victory over Wetumpka this season.