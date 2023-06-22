As Elmore County rising senior Jabari Murphy enters his final football season in a Panthers’ uniform, the star receiver is setting up his college options.
Murphy, a three-star receiver and ranked as the No. 33 overall player in Alabama in 2024 by 247sports, recently named his top five choices in future colleges.
The top five are Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, West Virginia and Penn State. He has not announced a commitment date and has visited four of his five top schools.
He has offers from other schools, such as Appalachian State and Liberty among others, and he has been in talks with schools such as South Alabama, Auburn and Alabama.
“It’s looking pretty good,” Murphy said of the recruiting process. “It’s sped up a lot this summer. A lot of schools have been contacting me, but they want to see me in person before they offer. So far, I’ve mostly been talking with my top schools and going on visits with them.”
Murphy visited Mississippi State back in March, then Florida in April. He’s also visited Kentucky and Ole Miss in the past.
His most recent official visit was with one of his top five schools, West Virginia, the weekend of June 9-11. The only school in his top five he has not visited is Penn State, but he plans to try and schedule a visit soon.
The recruiting process was a little distracting at first for Murphy, but he has long passed that point. So instead of focusing on visits and how many offers he has, he’s now focused on getting ready for his senior season.
“At the beginning, it was a little distracting but I just came to a point where I knew it was just going to keep coming so I can’t stop working,” Murphy said. “I have to achieve the goals I want to achieve in high school, so I just push that to the side while I work.”
This offseason, Murphy has been working on footwork and explosive drills to make himself an even bigger threat at wide receiver. Murphy has already shown to be nearly unstoppable against his competition as he recorded 55 catches for 793 yards and a county-best 10 touchdowns last year, but he wants to get better at his routes, releases and high-pointing the football on deep routes.
He will continue to play mainly slot receiver but will also be used as a running back. He scored a rushing touchdown last season, but the team features CJ Wilkes in the backfield.
Wilkes rushed for 1,303 yards and eight touchdowns last year, good for 7.3 yards per carry.
The two of them are the team’s top two offensive returners, and Murphy has high hopes for the duo.
“Our team looks pretty good and possibly better than last year’s team,” Murphy said. “Our offense has the chance to be really dangerous with me and CJ together. CJ is a dog. Whenever you see him get the ball, you know it’s going to be positive yards almost every play.”
Elmore County enters the 2023 football season in coach Kyle Caldwell’s second year at the helm. The Panthers went 7-4 last season and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011.