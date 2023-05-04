Following an extremely tough month of April, the Stanhope Elmore softball team got its biggest win of the season on Wednesday afternoon.
Stanhope Elmore, which entered the AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 tournament as the No. 3-seed, beat No. 2-seed Chilton County, 12-0, to clinch a regional berth and kept its season alive.
It hasn’t come easy for the Mustangs (15-28) as of late. Before the area tournament, Stanhope Elmore was 0-3 against Chilton County with its three losses coming by a combined 14 runs. The Mustangs also had a rough month of April where they finished the month 4-11 in their 15 games.
While head coach Keith Jones says Chilton County did get the best of his team in the regular season, his team won when it mattered and is headed on to the postseason.
Stanhope Elmore will play Brookwood, the No. 1-seed out of Area 8, on Wednesday at Lagoon Park to start the regional tournament. First pitch will be at 9 a.m. on Field 4.
“Between injuries and other adversities we’ve faced, the month of April was not kind to us at all,” Jones said. “For us to come out and play the way we did, I can’t ask more from our girls. We were just so excited and they’re so excited to make it to the regionals after not making it for the last five or six years. This is a huge accomplishment for us and we hope to make some more noise next week.”
Jones and the Mustangs decided to approach the elimination game with Chilton County on Wednesday by trying a new strategy. He knew his team could play small ball despite not doing it much this season, so he implemented it.
Leadoff hitter Khloe Jones reached via bunt single, then was moved over to second base on a sacrifice bunt.
Getting a runner into scoring position was all the momentum the Mustangs needed as they pounded out nine straight hits and took an 11-0 lead before Chilton County could get three outs.
“We wanted to put some pressure on early with small ball, and we did exactly that by scoring 11 there,” Jones said. “It was absolutely huge for us to come out that way and we just took the air right out of Chilton County.”
Savannah Wyatt started in the circle for Stanhope Elmore, and she avenged her three rough outings she previously had against Chilton County. In the first three games she pitched against Chilton County, Wyatt gave up 28 runs on 29 hits in 15 innings.
Wednesday night was a different story. Wyatt pitched a complete game and gave up only two hits and no runs in her five innings. She walked only one batter the entire game and allowed only four total base runners.
The two hits she did give up were a bloop single to left field and an infield single that bounced off a diving infielder’s glove.
“Savannah can really throw pretty much any pitch and when she’s on, I’m able to call any pitch in her arsenal and have her throw it for a strike,” Jones said. “She could throw every pitch of hers for a strike. When they put the ball in play, our defense made plays behind her. What a performance from Savannah. I can’t say enough about how she just dominated that game.”
That win put the Mustangs in the championship game against Calera, but they fell short 10-0 in the final. Calera is the No. 1 seed and area championship for next week’s regional while Stanhope is the No. 2 seed.