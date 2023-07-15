Stanhope Elmore enters the 2023 football season with a new energy surrounding the program. After a 4-6 record and back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs, Hunter Adams has taken over as head coach and the Mustangs are looking to take one of Region 3’s playoff berths.
It certainly won’t come easy, however, as Stanhope Elmore has arguably the toughest schedule in the county. Of the 10 opponents on Stanhope’s schedule, six teams had winning records while one was even. Overall, the 10 opponents had a record of 52-49 but that was largely due to Park Crossing’s 0-9 overall record.
Five of those six teams with winning records reached the playoffs, but all five lost in the first round. Stanhope also played five one-possession games. The Mustangs went 1-4 in those five games and will look to turn that around this year.
TRENDS
The first five weeks will likely be a large telling point on how Stanhope Elmore’s season will go. During that span, Stanhope will face three teams - Eufaula, Shades Valley and Carver - with a winning record a year ago, and lost all three of those games last season.
On the flip side, the end of Stanhope Elmore’s schedule looks to be the easiest, and that could be helpful if the Mustangs clinch a playoff berth. The last two teams of the year - Minor and Park Crossing - went a combined 4-15 last year. Stanhope won those games by a combined 48-13.
Stanhope’s schedule is filled with streaks. The Mustangs, which lost by two points last year, have lost seven-consecutive games to Carver dating back to 2011. Their last win came in the second round of the playoffs in 2010.
On the flip side, Stanhope Elmore has never lost to Russell County. Stanhope is 15-0 against them and outscored them 633-181 over that span.
Stanhope has lost three-straight to Sidney Lanier, and lost 9 of the last 10 games against rival Prattville.
GAMES TO WATCH
Stanhope Elmore’s 46-44 loss to Carver last season was arguably the most exciting game across the county the entire year. The Mustangs cut the lead to two points in the closing minutes, but Carver converted on two fourth down conversions on its final drive to hold on to the lead. With the majority of its playmakers graduated from a year ago, Stanhope will try to get revenge on the inexperienced Wolverines.
The biggest rivalry game of the year is Stanhope Elmore versus Wetumpka, and the matchup is always a good game. The two teams have traded the last five games with Stanhope holding a slight 3-2 edge. But none of those games have been decided by more than 10 points.
In the last two matchups, both Wetumpka wins, the games have been decided by a combined total of six points.
As surprising as it sounds, Stanhope Elmore’s two-point loss to Carver wasn’t the closest game Stanhope played last year. Against Pike Road, Stanhope pulled out its biggest win of the season with a 14-13 victory.
The Patriots were without their star running back, and they’ll be without him again this season. Anthony Rogers, who has multiple SEC offers including Alabama, moved to IMG Academy in Florida. Expect another close game here.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Malik Blocton, Pike Road defensive lineman
Pike Road’s Rogers left, but that doesn’t mean the Patriots are out of talent. Malik Blocton is one of the best defensive lineman in the state, ranked as a three-star, and recently committed to play football for Auburn. He’s proven himself over the last two years as he recorded 12 sacks as a junior in 2022 and helped the Patriots to the 5A state title in 2021.
Kalari Gordon, Carver offensive lineman
Gordon is not one of the bigger names in Alabama, but that’s mostly because he’s made himself known in the trenches. He is an uncommitted three-star prospect who stands at 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds. He has plenty of experience against top prospects as he was forced to block two Alabama signees in practice everyday last season.
Zay Parrish, Prattville defensive back
Prattville’s Parrish is an up-and-comer on the defensive side of the ball and really made himself known with a stellar junior season last year. He recorded 29 tackles and six interceptions last season, including a game-high 7 tackles against Stanhope. In that same game, he recorded an interception.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 – Stanhope Elmore at Shades Valley
Sept. 1 – Eufaula at Stanhope Elmore
Sept. 08 – Stanhope Elmore at Russell County
Sept. 15 – BYE
Sept. 22 – Montgomery Carver at Stanhope Elmore
Sept. 29 – Stanhope Elmore at Prattville
Oct. 06 – Stanhope Elmore at Wetumpka
Oct. 13 – Sidney Lanier at Stanhope Elmore
Oct. 20 – Stanhope Elmore at Pike Road
Oct. 27 – Park Crossing at Stanhope Elmore
Nov. 3 – Minor at Stanhope Elmore