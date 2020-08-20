Class Region: 6A Region 3
Coach: Brian Bradford, fourth season, 20-14 overall
Last year: 9-3, 4-1 in 6A, Region 2; lost to Park Crossing in second round of playoffs
Class Distribution: 18 seniors, 17 juniors, 28 sophomores, 27 freshmen
Stadium Name: Foshee-Henderson Stadium
Stadium Location: 4300 Main St, Millbrook, AL 36054
Stanhope Elmore is currently in its longest region title drought in program history with the Mustangs last claiming one in 2004. They came one win away from reaching that pinnacle in each of the last two seasons but ultimately fell short in the final region game of the season against Opelika.
While the Bulldogs are still on the schedule, it will be in a non-region battle which means Stanhope Elmore’s biggest threat to its region title in the last two seasons is now out of the way. The Mustangs were the only team in their new region to receive votes in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason rankings but coach Brian Bradford still does not want his team feeling like it’s the favorite.
“That is not our thinking at all,” Bradford said. “We had a good team last year but that team is gone and over with. We still have to prove who we are this year. We are taking the mindset that we are in the bottom of the barrel. We’re not there yet.”
While he’s not counting any eggs before they’re hatched, Bradford is still confident in the group he has going into the season.
“We talk to them a lot about potential,” Bradford said. “We have the potential to be really good but we have the potential to be bad too. Potential means you haven’t done anything yet. It doesn’t matter until we get out there and actually do it.”
A lot of that potential is sitting on the defensive side of the ball again as the Mustangs continue to improve during Bradford’s tenure. Stanhope Elmore has seen nearly two touchdowns taken off its points allowed per game since 2016.
All-state honorable mention William Whitlow Jr. is back on the defensive line, leading another strong group. He will take up one of the defensive end spots with Caleb Foster taking up the other.
“If you don’t game plan around Whitlow, he will cause problems,” Bradford said. “By doing that, it will open things up for Caleb. To put one on one side and the other one on the other side, they’re going to do some damage.”
Justin Motley and Kaleb Stokes are back to fill in the defensive tackle spots while Martin Toby and Fred Bass will return to their starting roles as inside linebackers.
“Our strength is always going to be the defensive front,” Bradford said. “That’s what we want to build our defense around. We have been blessed with some good talent but we firmly believe in what we do in the offseason prepares our front to do what they can do. They are good athletes but our training and what we do in our weight room is second to none.”
The outside linebacker spots will often be filled by hybrid players Azlan Williams and Carter Harrison who started as defensive backs last year. They both have experience in pass coverage and will still be relied on against opposing air attacks but they could see more time closer to the line of scrimmage this season.
“Those guys are hybrid guys,” Bradford said. “When you have guys like that are as big as they are and can move the way they do, we can play them in so many different spots. We can lock them in at whatever position we need them in.”
Jaqori Williams is a returning starter at cornerback but he will be joined by a group of new faces in the secondary. Cortrell Mandosia is expected to start as a safety in the back while Patrick Williams and Jashawn Mays get reps at the other cornerback spot.
Stanhope Elmore’s offense will be relying on an entirely new group of skill players to replace the yards and scoring production from last year. After heavily relying on the run last season, Bradford hopes to stay more unpredictable when needed.
“You always go into it wanting to be balanced,” Bradford said. “That was the plan going in last year too but if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. If you’re not going to stop the run, I’m not going to throw the ball. We want to have the ability to be balanced though.”
The Mustangs have a new weapon in their passing attack which may make things easier. Teddy Harris returns to Stanhope Elmore after a year at Autauga, where he was named as an all-state receiver.
“The addition of him is going to help us a lot,” Bradford said. “He led our team in touches as a sophomore. He had the most targets. He’s the playmaker and bell ringer type.”
DJ McGhee and Jackson Thomas are expected to be the other big targets at wide receiver. Returning starter Chase Eddings will also get some looks as the team’s tight end.
Trey Killingsworth will be the team’s new quarterback, returning to Stanhope Elmore after one year at Edgewood. The left-handed signal caller quickly moved in on the starting role and has impressed the coaches with his arm and legs.
“Trey has all the ability in the world,” Bradford said. “He has a great arm and he’s a smart quarterback. He’s picking up the offense really well. He’s a quarterback that can run instead of an athlete that can throw a little bit.”
The Mustangs will have to replace workhorse running back Tray Duncan but Bradford believes he already has the right man for the job as sophomore Antonio Trone is expected to take a bulk of the carries. Amahji Truss will likely see some carries in a backup role.
Four starters return on the offensive line to lead the way for Trone and Truss. Joel Hughes is back at center with Alex Barajas returning at left tackle and Gary Hood and Tyson Davis to make up the right side of the line at tackle and guard, respectively. Jacob Reeves will be the only newcomer, filling in at right guard.
“I can equate that with running an air raid offense and having the quarterback back is important,” Bradford said. “Having the O-line back with what we do is important. And they were just puppies last year and we’re still very young. Doing what they did last year and having another year to grow, we’re expecting big things from this group.”