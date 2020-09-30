A regular season area championship is still on the table for Stanhope Elmore volleyball and the Mustangs moved within one win of that goal Tuesday night.
After a dominant opening set, Stanhope Elmore wasted no time on its way to a 25-10, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Benjamin Russell to improve to 2-1 in Class 6A Area 5. The Mustangs will make the trip to Wetumpka next week where a victory will give them at least a split of the regular season area title and a chance to host this year’s area tournament.
“We came out with a little different attitude that we wanted to take care of this one quickly,” SEHS coach Virginia Barber said. “We are looking at Wetumpka and we are playing better than we were at the beginning of the season so we are hoping to take some of that into that game.”
Stanhope Elmore jumped all over its competition in the first set, grabbing the first three points and never trailing on its way to a 1-0 lead. Marissa Stephens got the Mustangs going early with a kill and a block but the rest of the set belonged to Alex Green.
Green grabbed her second kill of the match to push Stanhope Elmore’s lead to 17-10 before she moved back to the service line to finish off the set. The Mustangs won the final eight points behind Green’s serve including an ace on the final point.
“The girls look up to her on and off the court. She just controls the game,” Barber said. “When she got those big kills in the beginning and those big serves, our girls just relaxed a little bit more.”
Benjamin Russell, which fell to 0-3 in area play, could not recover after the slow start. The Wildcats had only one lead in the entire match which came at 1-0 in the second set before they gave up five straight to Stanhope Elmore.
“We’ve got to get our game back and our confidence back,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “There were frustrations with different ball-handling calls but that wasn’t what beat us. We were out of position; we weren’t anticipating and we weren’t reacting. We have to get some discipline.”
The Wildcats struggled to get into their attack for most of the night, often being slowed down by the referee’s whistle for ball-handling errors. Benjamin Russell finished with just 12 kills as a team.
“They are still so young so it’s tough,” Ford said. “They can get right on the edge of their confidence being good but then a few things don’t go our way and they get down. It’s about learning to put it together in the face of adversity.”
Stanhope Elmore made sure the Wildcats’ confidence never got too high, closing the door quickly on any comeback hopes. After scoring the final nine points of the first set, the Mustangs scored the final five points of the second and final three points in the third, finishing the night 3 for 3 on set points.
“We have so many games the next few weeks so to get home almost before dark is nice,” Barber said. “That was our game plan. We did not want to give them any momentum because they can show some fight and they don’t give up. We didn’t want to have to go into four or five sets.”
Stanhope Elmore had five different players record a kill in the final two sets to help it finish off the Wildcats. Green led the way with seven kills on nine swings while Kelbi Johnson added six and Rylie Grimes finished with five.
Shakeria Washington led the defense at the net with four blocks and she also added three kills and three digs. Libero Rikki McAdams led the back line with seven digs.
“That’s the best part to me is that no one is standing out right now,” Barber said. “I try to post our varsity stats after every game and I could really post about eight or nine girls each game. That’s a good thing. If one of them has a bad night, there are five others on the court that can help out.”
Zaria Roberson led the way for Benjamin Russell’s attack, finishing with four kills. Janiya Martin and Laura Thames each added three.
“There are some good things we can build on,” Ford said. “We just have to go back and go to work.”