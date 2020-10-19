Stanhope Elmore was one of 14 schools competing in the annual Trinity CoEd Championships at Gateway Park in Montgomery on Saturday but the Mustangs were less concerned about beating those other teams as they were about beating their own times. Those improvements cam across the board as several new personal bests were set including two new school records.
In the girls race, Joanie Patton was the only athlete from Stanhope Elmore to compete but she made plenty of noise all on her own. She finished 17th overall after setting a new girls 5K school record with a time of 22:49.09.
The boys race had more of the same with Keegan Rafferty leading the way to set another new school record for the boys program. Rafferty finished eighth overall out of 62 runners with a time of 17:29.41.
Tajairus Brown finished with a time of 20:04.47 while Jake Taunton crossed the finish line at 21:24.54.