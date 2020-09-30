Stanhope Elmore’s roller coaster of a season continued last week with a blowout loss at Eufaula but if there was ever a silver lining to come from a defeat, it is seeing how the Mustangs have responded to other defeats this season. After its previous two losses, Stanhope Elmore rebounded by winning the next games by an average of 39.5 points.
“You hate to have a loss but a rebound is always good,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “I’d still trade it for two wins… We just have to get better at not hurting ourselves. We didn’t take care of the ball and we didn’t execute the way we should.”
Some of those issues may be due to a common denominator in the last two losses as struggles have increased in the team’s road games. The Mustangs (3-3, 2-1 Class 6A Region 3) will have to find a way to correct those issues before this week’s trip to Calera for another region showdown.
Bradford said he knew there would be some extra challenges to road trips this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He does not want to make it an excuse for his team’s two road losses but he admitted the changes have likely had an effect and it’s just something the players and coaches will have to get past moving forward.
“We don’t have a band, we only may have 100 fans there so it is very different,” Bradford said. “It makes it a lot harder for a high school kid to stay involved and stay motivated. It’s a whole different environment and we just haven’t adjusted to it yet but I think we’ll be ready this week.”
Calera (3-3, 1-1) is hoping to keep its hopes of hosting a postseason game alive but it has been difficult to get into a rhythm so far this season. The Eagles have played only three games on the field this season with two forfeit victories and a bye week already under their belt. They have not played since a 24-21 win over Chilton County on Sept. 11.
“They haven’t played a game in two weeks so it is a little weird situation,” Bradford said. “It does make it a little bit difficult because there could be more a lot more unknown. We still just have to work on ourselves and make sure we are playing at our best.”
The Eagles are led on offense by dual-threat quarterback Tyler Nelson. In the last game, Nelson led Calera back from a two-touchdown deficit by racking up 258 offensive yards and accounting for all three of the team’s scores, two of them on the ground.
“He’s a great athlete and he runs the offense really well. He’s very elusive with a lot of speed but he can still throw the ball really well… it all starts with him. If you can control him and get him off his game, you’re going to have a better chance of winning the game.”
Stanhope Elmore’s offense is hoping to rebound from its most disappointing night of the season after turning the ball over five times in the defeat to Eufaula. While the Mustangs have seen a lot of success through the air this season, Calera has seen lapses on defense against opposing rushing attacks which could open up more opportunities for backfield duo Amahji Truss and Antonio Trone.
“Everything could be changed by the time we get in there,” Bradford said. “But if we see an area as a weakness, we will attack that area. If we feel like we can run the ball, we’re going to run it until you stop it. And the same thing goes for throwing the ball.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 38, Calera 14