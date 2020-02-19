Between seeing players leave midseason to building team chemistry with new faces, Stanhope Elmore’s basketball teams both dealt with their fair share of adversity.
The girls team started the year with five seniors but finished with just two as several Mustangs left due to a variety of personal decisions, according to coach Kelvin Stokes. However, Stanhope Elmore had others fill the vacancies as it pushed back into sub-regionals for the second consecutive season.
“It was a big blow to us at first but this team didn’t let it affect them,” Stokes said. “I think it was a blessing in disguise. It allowed some of the younger girls to get experience. It didn’t change the psyche of the team. They never missed a beat.”
The Mustangs (9-15) saw their season end at Northridge last week with a 67-45 defeat, its second straight double-digit loss. However, Stokes said there were plenty of positives to take from the postseason.
“To compare the beginning of the season to the end, we did get a lot better,” Stokes said. “We played in all types of games and experienced almost every scenario. I like how we handled everything and we got better at knowing how to respond. We grew up as a team.”
While Stanhope Elmore was on the short end of more than a few blowouts, the Mustangs proved themselves in close games, claiming eight of their wins by an average of six points.
Stokes said his team played its best during it’s a 65-34 win over Greenville late in the regular season. Brooke Burkett took it up a notch in the scoring department, finishing with a career-high 40 points. Burkett finished the leading scorer.
“We had to get her off the ball more late in the season,” Stokes said. “When she was the point guard, she would pass it and not get it back. This allowed her to open things up so she could score more. She really picked it up to the level we need her to be.”
Burkett got some help from her supporting cast, specifically Kaleiah Hollis and Tamia Young who filled the post when other forwards left. Young reached double figures in all three postseason games.
“I challenged her a lot to play big in the post and she stepped up,” Stokes said. “I saw her improve last year so I expected her to do better this year but not to that point. She was doing the rebounding, the scoring and all of the dirty work with that to play a big role in our success.”
Stanhope Elmore’s boys team (7-20) saw plenty of its own issues, graduating several players from last year and coach Terry Hardy knew it would be a challenge to find players to fill those roles quickly and build team chemistry.
“Everything wasn’t just on the court,” Hardy said. “It was a difficult season. We wanted to get everyone to buy in and it took us a while to figure it out. The boys played hard though and we got a lot of positives to work with.”
After seeing their season end at the hands of Class 6A No. 4 Northridge, the Mustangs are already excited to get back to work. With late transfers being key additions last year, Stanhope Elmore did not get a full offseason together, which should make a difference next year.
“The best part about our season is we have four of five starters coming back,” Hardy said. “We have two or three role players and junior varsity guys ready to go. At the end of the day, we have to go to work. You can’t wait until basketball season to get started.”
DJ Jamerson is expected to play a big role in those preparations, leading the offense after transferring in just before the season began. Jamerson played a big role in the team’s success and Hardy hopes the Mustangs get a chance to build around Jamerson going into next season.
“Everything was new to him and he had to make a lot of adjustments, not just on the court,” Hardy said. “He had a lot of great moments though. Without what he gave to us on the court, we may not have those seven wins. He was a big plus.”
Jamerson is expected to be joined by returning starters Sedrick Hall, Jay Tillman and Dylon Williams in hopes of making some more noise next season.