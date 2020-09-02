After two hard-fought weeks of football, Stanhope Elmore has yet to see itself on the right side of the scoreboard.
A scrimmage loss to Opelika was followed by another one-possession loss to Prattville and it has left the Mustangs with a bad taste in their mouths. But coach Brian Bradford believes it has set them up for success with region play on the horizon.
“We do want to get on the right track but we know it’s making us better playing against these good teams,” Bradford said. “We would rather play someone really good because it’s going to make us better in the long run. We want to win but there’s no pressure on us right now.”
While the pressure may not be building to get a win on the field, Bradford admitted there has been some frustrations growing from the players. He realizes why those frustrations are popping up but he also wanted to make sure his team understands the lessons to be learned from the first two weeks of the season.
“We try to worry about ourselves,” Bradford said. “We do feel like we have a very good football team and that was the message in practice (Monday). Prattville is a very good team but I feel like we are just as good, if not better. We know we’re good but we just have to limit some of those mistakes and put together a full game. Once we do that, it doesn’t matter who we play.”
The Mustangs (1-1) hope to get that first full game of the season this week as they host Benjamin Russell in both teams’ Class 6A Region 3 opener. Bradford believes the tests his team has gotten in the first two weeks have prepared them for the importance of region play, both physically and mentally.
“Normally, there is a shift because there is more sense of urgency and excitement,” Bradford said. “But coming off of Opelika and Prattville, there is already a lot of extra excitement. We want every game to matter and to mean something to get the kids excited.”
Benjamin Russell (0-2) has struggled to get going this season but some of that is due to playing a tough schedule of its own which has included a trip to defending Class 5A state champion Clay Central.
“They do a lot of things well and they are very-well coached,” Bradford said. “We take them seriously. We can’t look at records anyway, especially this year.”
The Wildcats bring plenty of weapons to the table, specifically on the offensive end where they have put together some strong showings despite some inconsistencies. Running back Demarcus McNeal and wide receiver Elijah Spivey are two main weapons the Mustangs will have to look out for.
Benjamin Russell quarterback Carter Smith suffered an injury which kept him out for most of the game in last week’s loss to Clay Central but Stanhope Elmore is still preparing for him to be the starter this week.
“He’s better this year and he’s a tremendous athlete,” Bradford said. “He really knows the game and he’s just a scrappy kid. We know he’s going to do a good job executing so we have to make sure to keep him under wraps.”
Stanhope Elmore has allowed just one total touchdown in its last two meetings with the Wildcats resulting in two wins for the Mustangs.
“(Stanhope defensive coordinator) coach Hunter Adams always does an outstanding job and every week he has a great game plan,” Bradford said. “The kids always play well because they are really focused against Ben Russell but this is a new team and new challenges.
Stanhope Elmore’s offense is hoping to get on track this week after averaging just 13.5 points in its first two games. Benjamin Russell has allowed 40.5 points per game this season so the Mustangs are hoping they can start clicking and put together a more consistent effort when they have the ball.
“We are going to try to do that this week,” Bradford said. “We lost basically all of our skill guys from last year so we’re still very young and we’re not as experienced as we have been in the past. We’re making little mistakes here and there but once we get those out, we’ll be fine.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 35, Benjamin Russell 16