Stanhope Elmore’s season opener was expected to look a lot different a month ago as the Mustangs were set to travel down to Selma to square off against a program they had defeated in each of the last two seasons. However, the Saints had to cancel that game, forcing Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford to find a new opponent a week before the season begins.
It did not take long for the Mustangs to settle on another team they had faced the last two seasons and now they are ready to host Class 6A No. 6 Opelika on Friday night. The Bulldogs have handily defeated Stanhope Elmore in each of the last two meetings but Bradford wanted to set his team up for an immediate challenge.
“If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” Bradford said. “That’s who we want to be. If we can go out and compete with Opelika, we know we can be a really good football team. Why not jump right in?”
While this preseason has certainly been different, the excitement for the season opener is the same. Bradford said his players have worked hard up until this point and now it’s time to see if that practice can translate on to the field against someone else.
“I’ve never felt like I’m completely ready,” Bradford said. “You never know what you have. And without the spring and summer being like normal, you don’t know how your guys are going to react. We’re excited but you never know until the bullets start flying.”
One of those players Bradford will be getting a first look at is quarterback Trey Killingsworth. The Edgewood transfer has slotted right into the starting role and the Mustangs are confident in his ability but Bradford does not want to put too much pressure on one position.
“You always try to do that in the first game of the season,” Bradford said. “I think it’s different for each kid. Trey is not a stranger to this. He’s been playing a long time and I think he’ll be just fine. We don’t want to put everything on him but if we need to, we know he is capable of handling himself.”
Stanhope Elmore’s offense scored just one touchdown in last year’s loss to Opelika. The Mustangs are looking to find more success but Bradford said that has to start with the little things.
“We felt like we just didn’t play a very good ball game at all,” Bradford said. “That’s not taking anything away from them because they have a fantastic defense. We shot ourselves in the foot too many times and made some uncharacteristic mistakes. You can’t do that when you’re playing a great defense like Opelika.”
Opelika’s offense will counter with three-year starting running back Eric Watts who has given the Mustangs some trouble in the past. He recorded at least one touchdown in each of the last two meetings so Stanhope Elmore’s defense will be focused on limiting his room to run Friday.
“We always want to be a team that can stop the run,” Bradford said. “We take pride in that. We want to build our defense around stopping the run. That’s a challenge because he’s a great running back and they have some guys on the offensive line that are really good.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 26, Opelika 21