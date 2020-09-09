Teams are entering just the second week of region play but it’s never too early to start thinking about your placement in the region standings. Stanhope Elmore is one of three teams to start 1-0 in Class 6A Region 3 and the Mustangs will get a challenge against one of the other two this week as they travel to Pelham with a chance to separate themselves at the top of the standings with a victory.
“We always want to put an importance on the region games,” SEHS coach Brian Bradford said. “These are different because they matter. There’s a little bit more to these games. We want to win them all.”
This week will mark the first road trip of the season for Stanhope Elmore (2-1, 1-0) and with the threat of COVID-19 still prevalent, there are changes to how teams have to travel which brings a new challenge to away games.
“We haven’t crossed that bridge yet so it’s going to be different,” Bradford said. “We have to make sure we can distance the players from each other so we will be taking more buses. The big challenge is limiting your travel roster enough to socially distance during travel but not limiting it too much for the game.”
Pelham (2-1, 1-0) is playing in its first home game of the year after a strong start to its slate of away games. The Panthers used a big night on offense last week to claim a win at Calera in its region opener, defeating the Eagles 49-41.
“They have some really good athletes especially on offense,” Bradford said. “They have a quarterback that is a dual-threat guy and probably is one of the better ones we have seen this year. It’s hard to replicate that game speed in practice but they have seen it before … It’s going to be a good challenge for us so we’re excited.”
That quarterback is junior Will Lankford who led the offense on six scoring drives last week. Lankford racked up 49 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Pelham’s veer option offense but he was also allowed to air the ball out, completing 7-of-10 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown.
Running back Dylan Peterson has been the workhorse in the backfield for the Panthers, averaging 120 yards and two touchdowns per game to start the season.
“They are talented everywhere on offense,” Bradford said. “It’s easier to stop one-dimension teams. If you can do both well, that’s what brings a challenge … It’s just a little different the way they do it. It’s more flexbone oriented but it’s done out of the gun.”
Pelham’s weakness may be on the defensive side of the ball where it has allowed 30 points per game. Stanhope Elmore izs coming off its best offensive performance of the season, led by quarterback Trey Killingsworth who led an assault through the air with four touchdown passes. Bradford hopes that success allows the offense to take some momentum into this week’s matchup.
“For us to go out and throw the ball the way we did, that was a big boost for us,” Bradford said. “It was nice to see the kids calm down and just let them play a little bit. We started looking a little bit more comfortable.”
PREDICTION: Stanhope Elmore 33, Pelham 14