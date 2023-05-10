Stanhope Elmore baseball lives to play another day.
The Mustangs split the first two games of a best of three Class 6A semifinals series with Spanish Fort 5-4 and 9-10. It was two games where Coach Kaleb Shuman saw his team down but fighting to stay in the game, especially Game Two.
“I’m proud of our guys for fighting back,” Shuman said moments after the second game. “We were down 9-3 in fourth and 6-1 at one point and came back to tie it up 9-9. We had an opportunity there in the top of the seventh to score a run and it didn’t come through. That is baseball.”
Game One saw the Mustangs take a quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first but the Toros would tie it in the third. Both teams would muster two runs each in the fourth. Stanhope would take the lead 4-3 in the bottom of the six and hold on for the win in game one.
Shuman gave credit to the Toros giving Stanhope two hard fought games.
Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“They did what it took to win,” Shuman said. “All we can do is flush that one and try to get ready for tomorrow.”
The way the games played out allowed Shuman and the Mustangs to hold onto some arms for Games Three.
“The only silver lining to getting down early is we saved some guys we didn’t want to use so if there is a tomorrow they are ready to go,” Shuman said. “Now we have four or five guys that can throw tomorrow. Right now I feel good and confident.”
Shuman said Thursday’s Game Three is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Stanhope High School but the time could change due to weather.
“It possibly could be earlier but we don’t know right now,” Shuman said.