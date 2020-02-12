Stanhope Elmore extended its basketball season with first-round victories in the Class 6A Area 5 tournaments but neither team could claim the title as Selma swept the area championship games against the Mustangs last week.
Stanhope’s girls team (9-13) was held to just four points in the second quarter, allowing the Saints to pull away during their 65-38 win Friday night. Brooke Burkett led the Mustangs with 13 points while Tamia Young reached double figures with 10 points.
The girls team advanced to play Northridge in the sub-regional round Monday but the Mustangs saw their season come to an end with a 67-45 defeat. Burkett was once again leading the way as she made three 3-pointers, all in the second half, and finished with a game-high 20 points.
In the boys tournament, the Mustangs (7-19) was no match for Selma in the championship, suffering its largest defeat in their three meetings with the Saints, 74-51.
DJ Jamerson led the Mustangs with 15 points while Dylon Williams knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with nine points. Stanhope Elmore traveled to face No. 4 Northridge in the sub-regional round Tuesday night.
Wetumpka and Stanhope Elmore faced off in the first round of both tournaments. The Mustangs swept the two games and ended Wetumpka's basketball seasons.
In the girls game, the Mustangs held off a late rally from Wetumpka to earn a 38-36 victory. Burkett led Stanhope Elmore with 11 points while Young again added 10.
Wetumpka (6-13) fell short of sub-regionals for the second straight season but Janae McCall led all scorers with 17 points.
In the boys game, Wetumpka erased a nine-point deficit in just two minutes but Jay Tillman responded with five free throws in the last 70 seconds to give Stanhope Elmore a 60-54 win. Tillman finished with 12 points but DJ Jamerson was the star of the night, scoring a game-high 23 points to go along with 15 rebounds and five blocks.
Wetumpka (7-15) got balanced scoring from its go-to trio as Tyquan Rawls and Zeylin Hooks each finished with 12 points and Stone Minnifield contributed 11.