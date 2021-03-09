NASCAR’s west coast swing continues on as the tour heads from Las Vegas to Phoenix, Arizona this week with yet another week featuring new winners.
The Camping World Truck Series is off this week as they prepare for Atlanta Motor Speedway in a week’s time. The Xfinity series leads off the national tour with new winner A.J. Allmendinger looking to capture another win or the series could see their first second-time winner of the campaign.
Allmendinger took the lead in the final 12 laps of the race to win his fourth race in 16 starts, but he had to hold off Daniel Hemric who led 74 laps overall but missed the win by 0.978-seconds.
Hemric was once again a runner-up in NASCAR marking his 11th career runner-up finish while Brandon Jones and Austin Cindric rounded out the top three.
Noah Gragson even returned from heartbreak last week in Homestead with a top-five finish, a season-best finish so far.
The Phoenix race this weekend for the Xfinity series will last 200 laps total and will feature a continued point battle as Cindric holds a 21-point lead over Hemric. The race is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. CST start on FS1.
In the NASCAR Cup Series, the race featured Kyle Larson’s win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway but it was also a dominating victory for the wayward driver whose career came to a halt in 2020.
Larson led a race-high 103 laps and put former NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski away by 3.156-seconds. The win was Larson’s first in two years and marked the series’ fourth different winner this season.
Consistency is paying off though for drivers Denny Hamlin and Keselowski who lead the points standings but Larson has worked his way into the top-five in the standings.
Phoenix could present another new 2021 winner or the series could find its first multi-time winner. The last five winners in the Cup Series at Phoenix include Kyle Busch (twice), Hamlin, Joey Logano and defending series champion Chase Elliott.
Hendrick Motorsports has been strong at Phoenix considering Elliott won the title last year in the No. 9 Hendrick Chevy but Larson says the win last week helped with their confidence.
“I think us winning today helps the confidence a lot,” Larson said. “Yeah, I mean, I got all week to do more homework and more studying and trying to learn how my teammates drove at Phoenix, kind of what these cars are like, prepare as much as we can.”
Sunday’s Cup Series race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CST on FOX.