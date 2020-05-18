The AHSAA North-South all-stars are always full of great competition for fans and even better opportunities for players, who are hoping at an extra chance at recruitment.
However, that chance has been taken away this year. Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association director Jamie Lee announced at a press conference Monday the decision has been made to cancel this year’s North-South all-star week. Not only are officials worried about the safety of the players, but Lee said there is also a housing concern in Montgomery.
“The No. 1 priority is the health and safety of those athletes so we are not going to host those annual events,” Lee said. “However, we are going to still recognize those athletes. We have plans to send something to the schools so those schools can recognize their athletes in the upcoming school season that they were selected to be an all-star as well as the coaches.”
Most of the North-South rosters have already been announced, and Lee said the rest of the teams will be released by the end of this week.
In addition, the AHSAA also started a scholastic basketball event last year, the Elite 100 Showcase, which is a recruiting event for the top girls and boys basketball players around the state. Due to the NCAA putting a hold on all recruiting through at least the end of June, Lee announced the Elite 100 will be postponed and he is hopeful to host it in either August or early September.
“That’ll be based on information from the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations),” Lee said. “We will look to see what they recommend.”
The summer conference as well as the officials clinics will all be done virtually.