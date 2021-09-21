Chilton County had no answer for Stanhope Elmore’s Kelbi Johnson.
Johnson, a senior, had a field day while serving to lead Stanhope past Chilton County, 2-0, in the quarterfinals of the Elmore County Block Party volleyball tournament on Saturday.
When the match started, Johnson was the first person to serve the ball. When the next person got an opportunity to serve, Johnson and Stanhope was already up 7-0. During that stretch, she had one ace while junior Shakeria Washington had two kills.
That was the only time she served during the first set, as Stanhope won the set 25-10 and took a 1-0 lead.
She started off the second set serving again, and quickly had two aces as Stanhope jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. She didn’t serve quite as long then, but got another chance midway through the set.
Down 14-18, Chilton County had a serving error which gave Johnson back the chance to serve. Three aces and seven points later, Stanhope led 21-18 with a chance to finish off the game. Stanhope went on to win, 25-21, and faced Elmore County in the semifinals.
In the two-set sweep, Johnson had six service aces and one kill.
“She hits the ball hard,” Stanhope coach Flavia Freeney said. “She has a good serve that comes down at such a sharp angle and it’s hard for them to return it. She’s consistent. Basically all she has to do is put the ball in the lines and we can take it from there. We have her back.”
Elmore County’s Seanna O’Daniel stepping up at the net
Elmore County’s volleyball team is already dangerous on the row, but the Lady Panthers are getting even better as senior Seanna O’Daniel has built our confidence up.
O’Daniel showed off against Beauregard in the quarterfinals of the Elmore County Block Party Tournament. In the two-set sweep, she racked up five kills and three solo blocks to help push the Lady Panthers into the semifinals.
Head coach Kim Moncrief loved to see it, and she said she saw O’Daniel step up against Jemison earlier in the week as well. Moncrief described O’Daniel as a quiet but consistent player, and said she is seeing her confidence grow as she continues to stack good outings together in the middle of this season.
“Seanna has had a pretty good outing the last couple of games. She comes out there and makes a lot of good plays when we need her to make good plays. I’ve been really impressed with her the last few games coming out of her shell a little bit and taking the sets that she gets and finishing it.”
She continued to shine during the rest of the tournament, and had three kills and a block in the first set of Elmore County’s 2-0 win over Stanhope in the semifinals, then she had one of her biggest hits of the night in the championship game.
Down 1-0 to Wetumpka in the championship, Elmore County was up 24-21 in the second set when O’Daniel, serving as the left outside hitter, hit the set-winning kill to tie the game 1-1.
Elmore County then went on to win the championship, 2-1.
“She’s always been a consistent player and was an All-tournament player last year because of her consistency,” Moncrief said of O’Daniel. “I think her experience she has as a senior and her confidence coming out is helping her.”
Wetumpka upsets ACA in the semifinals of Block Party Tournament
There were plenty of impressive showings in Elmore County’s Block Party Tournament on Saturday, but no performance was more impressive than Wetumpka’s upset win over Alabama Christian Academy in the semifinals.
Wetumpka played ACA in pool play earlier in the day, and lost, and was named the No. 4 seed in the bracket. That matched the Lady Indians with ACA in the semfinals, and Wetumpka got its revenge.
Wetumpka jumped out to an early lead in the first set, and held its led for the majority of the set. The Lady Eagles jumped back in front, 20-19, and 22-21, but Wetumpka went on a 4-0 run to end the set and took a 1-0 lead.
The two teams went back and forth in the second set and were tied, 24-24, but ACA scored the last two points of the match on aces to tie the game, 1-1.
That lit a fire under Wetumpka’s team, and Set 3 wasn’t even close. The Lady Indians jumped out to a 10-2 lead and never let up. Wetumpka won the third set, 15-3, and won the match, 2-1. Junior Khloe Harris scored two of the last five points on kills to send Wetumpka into the championship match against Elmore County.