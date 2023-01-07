(G) Holtville 61, Tallassee 35
Holtville star senior Julie Nekolna continued her season-long streak of dominance in the semi-finals of the Elmore County Basketball Tournament. Nekolna single-handedly outscored the entire Tallassee basketball team as she recorded 36 points in the game.
The 36 points is the most points by any player, boy or girl, in the tournament this year. She shot 16 of 25 from the floor, including one 3-pointer and 15 made two-point field goals. She added eight rebounds and five assists along with four steals for a complete game.
Holtville wasted no time in the matchup as the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and led by 19 points at the half.
Wetumpka 46, Elmore County 41
A day after Khloe Harris’ 21-point game against Stanhope Elmore in the first round, it was Zariah Fannin who took over against the Panthers. Fannin scored 21 points, 18 of which came in a strong second half for the Lady Indians.
Elmore County took a commanding 14-6 lead after the first quarter, and led 9-1 early. But Wetumpka fought back to take a halftime lead and never looked back. Jordan Harris hit a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to give Wetumpka the lead, then hit a buzzer-beating mid-range shot to put Wetumpka up, 21-18, at the break.
Elmore County took its final lead of the game late in the third quarter, but Fannin responded with four points in the final minute to put the Lady Indians back up while Gabby Jackson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Wetumpka 80, Elmore County 62
Wetumpka star junior guard Nate Rogers continued his scoring streak with his second-straight dominant day. Rogers scored a game-high 28 points as Wetumpka led wire-to-wire against the Panthers.
Rogers, who scored 26 points against Stanhope Elmore in the first round, is averaging 27 points per game so far in the tournament. He was helped out by D’Marcus Peake and Malik Owens, who scored 17 points and 18 points respectively.
Elmore County was led in scoring by Logan Pack, who had 14 points and hit four 3-pointers in the matchup.
Tallassee 82, Holtville 41
The Tigers dominated Holtville from start to finish on Friday afternoon, and doubled up the visiting Bulldogs. Tallassee took a commanding 26-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led by a whopping 34 points at halftime.
That lead was pushed to 43 points at the end of the third, and never got within 39 points the rest of the way. Tim Washington was efficient in his scoring for Tallassee as he led with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Rowen Thornton added 16 points.