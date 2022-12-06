Payton Stephenson has always wanted to develop into a better passer, and he was able to do just that under first-year head coach Kyle Caldwell.
Stephenson, Elmore County’s star senior, has started 30 games at quarterback for the Panthers in his career. He’s found success on the ground during his sophomore and junior seasons, but never passed for more than seven touchdowns in a season.
But with Caldwell coming in with his quarterback and offensive coordinator experience, Stephenson was able to find a scheme that helped develop his passing game and elevate him to new heights.
To cap off his Elmore County career, Stephenson completed 129 of 221 passes for 1,890 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He set new career highs in every passing category across the board, and he finished the year with a 104.5 passer rating.
He still found plenty of success on the ground as well as he rushed 98 times for 704 yards and 14 touchdowns. He averaged 7.2 yards per carry.
For his success leading the Panthers’ offense, Stephenson has been named the Elmore County Offensive Player of the Year.
“I’ve always wanted to develop into a passer because that’s what being a quarterback is all about,” Stephenson said. “It really was a great season. Coach Caldwell brought in a great offense that fit my capabilities and everyone bought in to the process. I have to give credit to the whole offense for allowing me to achieve everything.”
Stephenson’s passing ability was shown from the start of the season. In the season opener against Marbury, Stephenson passed for 154 yards and four touchdowns. That was just the start of his stellar season.
He went on to pass for over 135 yards in nine of his 11 games this season, and he passed for multiple touchdowns in seven games. He had only one game this season without a passing touchdown.
He was as efficient with the football as ever, as he completed over 65% of his passes in a game six separate times, and he was held under 50% only twice. He ended the season with eight interceptions, but five of them came in two games.
He played six games in which he did not commit a turnover.
“Coach Caldwell brought in a lot of RPO reads into the offense that spread the ball out to everyone,” Stephenson said. “It’s easier to make reads when you have receivers who will play for you and an offensive line that will protect you. It was a lot of the scheme, but it’s also a lot to him trusting in me to do what I do and spread the ball out. It gave us the ability to win games. He helped me with reads and helped me understand it’s not always taking the long ball. It’s okay to take seven or eight yards on a pass completion and that helped me.”
While he passed for career highs, it didn’t stop Stephenson from making teams pay with his legs.
Stephenson rushed for over 50 yards in eight games this year, and he eclipsed the 100-yard mark twice. He scored a rushing touchdown in eight separate games this year, and he did his most work in a rivalry game against Holtville.
He carried the ball eight times for 71 yards and five touchdowns in the matchup. Stephenson still had his least amount of carries (98) in his career this season, but he recorded his most rushing touchdowns and highest yards per carry in his three years as a starter.
“Being able to sit in the pocket and make throws and just trust my receivers to catch the ball really helped me run the ball,” Stephenson said. “When I had my number called, I was able to do what I do. Some teams would put a linebacker on to spy me, but when they would start to, I was able to pick apart defenses through the air. You had to pick your poison.”