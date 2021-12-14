Jalyn Daniels played a multitude of roles for the Tallassee football team this season, but the results stayed the same the entire year.
Daniels, the senior running back for Tallassee, finished his career with another impressive statistical season. The speedster finished the year with 216 carries for 1,396 yards and 19 touchdowns.
He did that while playing multiple positions. He played the majority of the season at running back, but also played the team’s wildcat quarterback, slot receiver, and played the team’s full-time quarterback when starter Tyler Ellis had to miss a game.
Because of his season and what he meant to his team, Daniels is the 2021 Elmore County Offensive Player of the Year.
“This is the best way I can put it right here. Basically, there were some games where we put everything on Jalyn’s back and he still delivered,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “He is an exceptional athlete. I’ve had a bunch of them, but Jalyn is a guy who likes competition. All you have to do is tell him ‘No, you can’t’ and you’ll find out really quickly that he can.”
Daniels’ season this year started with quite the bang.
Ellis was out for the Tigers’ season opener against Reeltown, a rivalry game that Tallassee hadn’t won since 1999. With Ellis out, Battles put Daniels at quarterback, and Daniels had one of the best games of his career.
Reeltown had no answer for the speedy runner, and Daniels finished the game with 314 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He played at quarterback for every play except for two, and Tallassee beat Reeltown 34-13.
That sparked his season, and he continued to run wild week after week. In a two-point loss to Sylacuaga early in the year he rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
A week later, he added four touchdowns against rival Elmore County for the team’s first division win of the season.
“We had to have him make plays, and he makes a lot of those plays that others can’t,” Battles said. “You see that when you watch him. He does things that other people can’t, and that’s what makes him special. He runs good inside, but where he’s most dangerous is on the edge and he has a chance to cut. He’s a slashing runner. He can turn on a dime.”
Daniels jumped onto the scene as a sophomore in a game against Wetumpka. Daniels entered the game in the second half and nearly ran for 200 yards in two quarters, per Battles.
That’s what ignited the speedster’s career, and he saw it come to life in his junior season. In only seven games, Daniels rushed for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns on only 104 carries.
In his biggest game of the year, and his career, he rushed for 372 yards and five touchdowns against Elmore County. Following his junior season, he knew he’d be able to play college football.
With everyone knowing about him and knowing what he can do this year, he still managed to put up a career high in rushing yards, carries and touchdowns as he helped lead Tallassee to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
“Jalyn is humble kid, but I think he really saw that he had a chance to play at the next level last year,” Battles said. “Then he did his best in the offseason to get himself prepared to do it. That’s what he’s done and he deserves everything he’s going to get.”
Daniels had six Division I offers entering his senior year, and he had an offseason where he really impressed collegiate scouts. Battles clocked him running a 4.37 40-yard dash, and then he was clocked running a 4.38 at a Samford camp.
That put him on the radar, and now the nearly 3,000-yard career rusher will have the chance to play at the next level. Daniels is currently committed to play at North Alabama.