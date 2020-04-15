A
ll week I have been seeing posts from baseball and softball accounts across social media as teams are looking to honor their seniors on days that would have marked their final regular-season home games. I even saw one senior’s family set up an entire Senior Night celebration in its front yard while video conferencing with other teammates and friends.
Senior Nights are some of my favorite games to cover no matter the sport. The result doesn’t seem to matter nearly as much as recognizing the seniors and having a good time in one last regular-season battle.
Of course, it certainly helps when you can go out with one of your best performances while getting a win over a rival county school. And that’s exactly what we saw from KK Dismukes last year.
I was at Holtville to cover the Bulldogs’ baseball playoff series against LAMP and despite there being a divider between the two games, I took full advantage of my press pass to jump between the baseball and softball fields as Holtville hosted Wetumpka for Senior Night.
The Bulldogs had its winningest senior class of all time so it was bound to be a special night but they somehow exceeded the expectations and it was all behind Dismukes. She struck out the first two batters she faced but her biggest damage of the first inning came at the plate.
Dismukes took the first pitch she saw well over the scoreboard and cars behind the right-field fence. I still think it may be one of the farthest hit softballs I have ever seen — maybe second only to her home run at the state tournament which I’m pretty sure is still in the woods at Lagoon Park.
You could tell it was going to be a special night so I was keeping a pretty close eye on things even while I was on the baseball side. By the fourth inning, I started to ask people at the softball game if Wetumpka had anyone reach base yet.
The silence that you get when asking that question is usually the best answer. No one wants to jinx a pitcher when they are having a good night but I’m not sure anyone using the words “perfect game” would have changed what happened that night.
After pitching six innings without a Wetumpka player reaching base safely, Dismukes was set for a perfect ending to her regular season career. The Bulldogs provided some extra run support but it wasn’t needed as Dismukes added two of her 12 strikeouts in the final frame, including the last batter before her teammates and fans rose to their feet in celebration to recognize what Dismukes and her seniors accomplished that night and in their careers.
These Senior Night celebrations may not always be perfect and as the Class of 2020 knows all too well, they aren’t even guaranteed. But what I always go back to is why those nights are so special.
It’s not always because of the play on the field or the result on the scoreboard. It’s about recognizing those seniors and their accomplishments.
This year’s seniors may not get that one last night on the field but that will not take away from the recognition they get from teammates, coaches and fans.
Whether you’re on the field pitching a perfect game or standing on your lawn laughing with some teammates over a video chat, I encourage everyone to find a moment to recognize those seniors. Cutting off half the season does not take away from two to six years’ worth of accomplishments and we need to make sure they know that.