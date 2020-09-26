The Wildcats of White Plains High blasted off like a rocket Friday night, and the Elmore County Panthers never managed to get off the pad, losing 21-0 in a major homecoming disappointment.
White Plains opened the game with a no-huddle, hurry-up dash to the end zone, which quarterback Jaden Chatman capped off with a 6-yard touchdown scamper.
The Panthers never figured out how to catch up.
“We played a really tough team (Friday night),” Cantrell said after the game. “They wanted to win a football game (Friday night), and they matched us in every phase of the game.”
Down 6-0, Elmore County’s offensive prospects were looking a bit brighter late in the first quarter. But on the first snap of the second quarter, a botched exchange put the ball on the Burt-Haynie turf for White Plains to recover.
The Wildcats capitalized immediately, as Chatman tossed a 59-yard strike to Walker Osteen for their second touchdown. A successful two-point conversion put White Plains up by 14.
Osteen would add a fourth-quarter touchdown on the ground from four yards out and finish the night with 109 yards on 16 rushing carries.
The Panther offense managed just 149 total yards, to the Wildcats’ 383. White Plains’ 25 first downs more than doubled Elmore County’s total.
The Panthers were led offensively by sophomore quarterback Payton Stephenson, who went 9-of-15 passing for 86 yards. He added 40 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Asked how the now 1-5 Panthers bounce back, Cantrell said they’ve “got to get to work.”
“We’ve got to find the guys who are going to step up,” he said.
For a homecoming celebration, the only joy could be found in the lobby to the old gymnasium, where the 4A Wildcats got dressed before a long drive back to Anniston.
“We’ve been giving up 35, 40 points per game this year and we come down here and we’re able to do some things differently, find some success,” White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree said. “And they’ve got a good offense, a lot of weapons, and a tough defense. But just all glory to God — all glory to God.”
Tyree praised diminutive running back Quin Wilson, who piled up 94 yards on 16 carries.
“He didn’t play football up until last year, and he’s just got tough as nails,” Tyree said. “(Wilson) stuck his nose down there — all 5-foot-6, 140 pounds of him — he stuck his nose down there and ran the football well all night.”
Coaches often complain about the various distractions of homecoming week, but Cantrell declined to comment on that. He noted a number of fresh or lingering injuries would send the Panthers deeper into the depth chart.
During the pregame homecoming ceremony, senior Mackenzie Stephens, a majorette in the Maroon Machine Marching Band, was crowned 2020 Homecoming Queen.
Next week, Elmore County will travel to face 4-1 Sylacauga — fresh off a 57-point drubbing of Childerrsburg — and former University of Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow, the Aggies’ head coach.